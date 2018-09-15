Get jacked like a superhero with this arm exercise

news

A set of arms strong enough to save the world takes more than just bicep curls to build.

Your triceps are an even larger muscle group - so if you're working on your guns, Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan's superhero trainer Don Saladino suggests you should focus on maximizing your tris with moves like the rolling triceps.

"It's an old school triceps exercise that also involves your shoulder, taking your triceps to a broader extension and flexion action," said Saladino. "You're not only working your triceps, but also recruiting your lats."

To perform the rolling triceps, you'll need a set of dumbbells and a bench.

Lie back on the bench with your head hanging off, holding the dumbbells with your hands parallel to each other.

Press the dumbbells straight up and hold them in position.

Bend your elbows to lower the weights down past your head, so your arms are in line with your head and the dumbbells are on the same plane as the ground.

Pause at the bottom of the movement, then use your lats and triceps to raise the dumbbells back up to the starting position.

Add rolling triceps to your arm workouts with 4 sets of 8 reps to start, using light dumbbells. Add more weight and reps as you get used to the move - but don't go too heavy that you'll put your shoulders in danger. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out Saladino's full program.