Dash diet cantaloupe smoothie

An economical and healthy way to add protein to smoothies, soups, and other recipes is to add a couple of tablespoons of nonfat dry milk powder to the ingredients. Nonfat dry milk powder has all of the nutritional attributes of fluid nonfat milk, only is in powdered form.

play THE COMPLETE DASH DIET FOR BEGINNERS: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO LOSE WEIGHT AND LIVE HEALTHY, PUBLISHED BY ROCKRIDGE PRESS. COPYRIGHT © 2017 BY JENNIFER KOSLO. (Mens health)

INGREDIENTS

1/2 c. nonfat or low-fat milk

1 frozen banana, sliced

1 5.3 ounce carton on nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 c. ice1 tsp. honey

2 1/2 c. cubed and peeled frozen cantaloupe

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place the milk, banana, yogurt, ice, and honey in a blender—process until smooth.

  2. Add the cantaloupe pieces and process until smooth.

  3. Serve immediately.

If you don't drink much milk and are afraid of spoilage, consider adding some dry milk to your pantry staples.

Nutrition information:
Total calories: 214; total fat: 1g; total carbohydrate: 46g; fiber: 3g; protein: 11g

Excerpted from The Complete DASH Diet for Beginners: The Essential Guide to Lose Weight and Live Healthy, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2017 by Jennifer Koslo.

