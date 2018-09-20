Burn fat and save time with this 20-minute full body workout

Jay Cardiello, Love's trainer, created the workout for busy clients like Love and 50 Cent to burn fat and push their fitness level without needing a whole gym full of equipment.
Jay Cardiello, Love's trainer, created the workout for busy clients like Love and 50 Cent to burn fat and push their fitness level without needing a whole gym full of equipment. If you want to make the most of your time, routines like this one will pay off in dividends.
Over the course of the eight-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape. Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 6 is designed to push you to the limit with balanced, full-body routines. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tuesday and Friday
1. Squat-Y Raises
2. Unilateral-Torso Toe-Touchers (L)
3. Unilateral-torso Toe-Touchers (R)
4. Split Squat with Rotation (L)
5. Split Squat with Rotation (R)
6. Jump Lunge
Tip: Jump for speed, not for height. Keep the hips the level throughout the entire movement.
7. Plank Money-in-Pocket
8. Bracers
Check out the rest of the program here:
Week 1
WEEK 1, DAY 1
WEEK 1, DAY 2
Week 2
WEEK 2, DAY 1
WEEK 2, DAY 2
Week 3
WEEK 3, DAY 1
WEEK 3, DAY 2
Week 4
WEEK 4, DAY 1
WEEK 4, DAY 2
Week 5
WEEK 5, DAY 1
WEEK 5, DAY 2
Week 6
WEEK 6, DAY 1