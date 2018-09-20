Pulse.ng logo
Burn fat and save time with this 20-minute full body workout

Burn fat and save time with this 20-minute full body workout

(Men's Health)

Full body circuits give you more bang for your buck than just about any other type of workout. This particular routine is valuable enough for $120 million man Kevin Love - so it should definitely be good for you.

Jay Cardiello, Love's trainer, created the workout for busy clients like Love and 50 Cent to burn fat and push their fitness level without needing a whole gym full of equipment. If you want to make the most of your time, routines like this one will pay off in dividends.

Over the course of the eight-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape. Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 6 is designed to push you to the limit with balanced, full-body routines. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 6, Day 2: Get Mobile, Get Strong

Tuesday and Friday

  • 1. Squat-Y Raises

  • 2. Unilateral-Torso Toe-Touchers (L)

  • 3. Unilateral-torso Toe-Touchers (R)

  • 4. Split Squat with Rotation (L)

  • 5. Split Squat with Rotation (R)

  • 6. Jump Lunge

Tip: Jump for speed, not for height. Keep the hips the level throughout the entire movement.

  • 7. Plank Money-in-Pocket

  • 8. Bracers

Check out the rest of the program here:

Week 1

WEEK 1, DAY 1

WEEK 1, DAY 2

Week 2

WEEK 2, DAY 1

WEEK 2, DAY 2

Week 3

WEEK 3, DAY 1

WEEK 3, DAY 2

Week 4

WEEK 4, DAY 1

WEEK 4, DAY 2

Week 5

WEEK 5, DAY 1

WEEK 5, DAY 2

Week 6

WEEK 6, DAY 1

