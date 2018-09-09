Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout

news

Brie Larson may have finished filming her Captain Marvel standalone flick, but rest assured the superhero actress is still hitting the gym - and she's bringing a pal along with her.

In a recent Instagram post, Larson revealed that she and Alison Brie, star of the Netflix wrestling show GLOW, are tag-teaming their workouts for double Brie power.

Larson's photo shows the two actresses hoisting adjustable dumbbells in the midst of bench supported rows. They're joined by trainer Jason Walsh, who's also coached actors like John Krasinski, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper for physically demanding roles.

Larson and Brie have both shown off their impressive training regimens on social media, but this is the first time they've posted about a dual session.

Larson has been working on developing her upper body and back strength with moves like chain-weighted pushups.

Brie, on the other hand, has honed her explosive strength and coordination for GLOW's wrestling sequences with battle rope work.

Both actresses have been candid about the positive effects all of their hard work has had on the bodies. Larson has talked about her commitment to showing up to put hard work in every day, not unlike ultra-focused actors like The Rock and Mark Wahlberg.

Brie, meanwhile, told Women's Health that her training regimen has "changed everything" and she has "never given less f-cks," now that she can rip through 40 pullups in a workout.