Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes

Fitness This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes

That's how Jay Cardiello, the celebrity trainer behind 50 Cent and Kevin Love, designs his workout routines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes play

This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes

(Men's health)

If you want an impressively ripped torso and arms, you don't need to pick up a weight at all.

That's how Jay Cardiello, the celebrity trainer behind 50 Cent and Kevin Love, designs his workout routines. He programs punishing circuits filled with bodyweight moves that build muscular endurance and tone the arms, shoulders, and chest during upper body-focused sessions.

Over the 8-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape.

Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 4 is designed to push the lower and upper halves of your body to their limits. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 4: Get Mobile, Get Strong

Tuesday and Friday

  • 1. Squat with Shoulder Presses

  • 2. Squat with Rotations

  • 3. Squat with W-Raises

Tip: To avoid unwanted stress on the back of your neck, keep the chin from tucking in toward your chest.

  • 4. Squat with Y-Raises

  • 5. Push-ups to Alternating Frontal Raises

Tip: In order to keep your body from swaying back and forth, keep your feet hip-to- shoulder width apart.

  • 6. Diver Bomb Pushups

Tip: Aim to run through this move at a slow pace until you are able to control the body.

  • 7. Plank-Hand to Knee-Holds (L)

Tip: Aim to form a straight line from back of head to back of heel this will help stabilize the body and prevent the torso from rotating side to side.

  • 8. Plank-Hand to Knee-Holds (R)

  • 9. Plank-Full Plank to Lower Plank Up & Downs

Tip: If you find your body swaying side to side, move you feet hip-to-shoulder width apart.

  • 10. Breakdancers

Check out the rest of the program here:

Week 1

WEEK 1, DAY 1

WEEK 1, DAY 2

Week 2

WEEK 2, DAY 1

WEEK 2, DAY 2

Week 3

WEEK 3, DAY 1

WEEK 3, DAY 2

Week 4

WEEK 4, DAY 1

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts Exactly how rich is Will Smith? Here's what we know about...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Hate running? Try this intense 20-minute cardio workout
Fitness Blast your abs in 20 minutes with this core-carving workout
Fitness This 20-minute upper body circuit can help to banish your man boobs
Fitness Burn fat anywhere, anytime with this 20-minute bodyweight circuit
Fitness 4 moves from James Marsden's 'westworld' workout
Girl Smarts ‘I gained 40 pounds after quitting bikini competitions’
Fitness How to get back in the gym quicker after an injury
Tech Shorter, high-intensity workouts offer the same benefits as longer, moderate ones — here's how to get started and how it could transform your body
Fitness 7 kettlebell moves that will transform your abs

Men's Health

The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, and the video is hilarious
Guy Smarts The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, and the video is hilarious
Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges
Odd Enough Nike customers destroy shoes after Colin Kaepernick ad emerges
Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout
Fitness Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout
​What is folic acid, and should you be taking it?
Guy Smarts ​What is folic acid, and should you be taking it?