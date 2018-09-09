This bodyweight circuit will make your muscles pop in just 20 minutes

news

If you want an impressively ripped torso and arms, you don't need to pick up a weight at all.

That's how Jay Cardiello, the celebrity trainer behind 50 Cent and Kevin Love, designs his workout routines. He programs punishing circuits filled with bodyweight moves that build muscular endurance and tone the arms, shoulders, and chest during upper body-focused sessions.

Over the 8-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape.

Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 4 is designed to push the lower and upper halves of your body to their limits. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 4: Get Mobile, Get Strong

Tuesday and Friday

1. Squat with Shoulder Presses

2. Squat with Rotations

3. Squat with W-Raises

Tip: To avoid unwanted stress on the back of your neck, keep the chin from tucking in toward your chest.

4. Squat with Y-Raises

5. Push-ups to Alternating Frontal Raises

Tip: In order to keep your body from swaying back and forth, keep your feet hip-to- shoulder width apart.

6. Diver Bomb Pushups

Tip: Aim to run through this move at a slow pace until you are able to control the body.

7. Plank-Hand to Knee-Holds (L)

Tip: Aim to form a straight line from back of head to back of heel this will help stabilize the body and prevent the torso from rotating side to side.

8. Plank-Hand to Knee-Holds (R)

9. Plank-Full Plank to Lower Plank Up & Downs

Tip: If you find your body swaying side to side, move you feet hip-to-shoulder width apart.

10. Breakdancers

Check out the rest of the program here:

Week 1

WEEK 1, DAY 1

WEEK 1, DAY 2

Week 2

WEEK 2, DAY 1

WEEK 2, DAY 2

Week 3

WEEK 3, DAY 1

WEEK 3, DAY 2

Week 4

WEEK 4, DAY 1