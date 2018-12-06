Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Black Panther just made history with this 2019 golden globe nomination

Black Panther just made history with this 2019 golden globe nomination

While comic book flicks have long dominated at the box office, they’ve typically been relegated to the technical categories at the big awards shows-with some notable exceptions.

  • Published:
play Black Panther just made history with this 2019 golden globe nomination (MARVEL STUDIOSMARVEL STUDIOS )

The Golden Globes nominations list came out Thursday, and the Marvel blockbuster earned three nods-including one for Best Motion Picture-Drama, making it the first comic book movie ever to be nominated in the category.

While comic book flicks have long dominated at the box office, they’ve typically been relegated to the technical categories at the big awards shows-with some notable exceptions, such as Heath Ledger’s iconic Joker performance in the Dark Knight, which earned him posthumous Golden Globe and Oscar trophies for Best Supporting Actor.

Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds’ swearin’ superhero, had been nominated for a Golden Globe last year in the Best Picture-Musical or Comedy category. But until now, no comic book movie had been nominated in the Drama category.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Black Panther is now the first to do so. The Ryan Coogler-directed film transcended its genre, not only earning rave reviews and raking in record-setting box office numbers, but making a massive cultural impact.

  play (MATT KENNEDY COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS )

 

While Ludwig Goransson was nominated for Best Original Score and Kendrick Lamar was nominated for Best Original Song, none of the cast received any individual nods-which is nuts, because frankly Michael B. Jordan probably deserves at least something just for the crazy-intense training he undertook to prepare for his Killmonger role.

In the Best Picture-Drama category, Black Panther is up against BlacKkKlansmanBohemian RhapsodyIf Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star is Born, which was nominated in five categories. Vice, the forthcoming Dick Cheney biopic, led the field with six nominations.

The Black Panther nomination comes as the big awards shows seek both to confront their notorious lack of diversity and to expand the definition of the types of films considered award-worthy. That Coogler’s epic saga about Wakanda has broken through to the top category at the Golden Globes could foreshadow a similar breakthrough at the Academy Awards, where Marvel Studios has never won a statue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
2 Here's the right way to ask somebody out on a datebullet
3 Rambo 5 wrapped shooting — and Stallone seemed to say goodbye to...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle All the biggest Golden Globes snubs of the year — from 'Atlanta' to 'This Is Us'
Lifestyle Kevin Hart deleted his tweets with homophobic slurs after being announced as the next Oscars host
Lifestyle 10 of the most shocking moments from your favorite TV shows in 2018
Lifestyle Here are all the Golden Globes 2019 nominations
Lifestyle THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Black Panther' before they were famous
Lifestyle 'Black Panther' is Marvel's first movie ever nominated for best picture by the Golden Globes
Hollywood awards season kicks off with Golden Globes nominations
Lifestyle The 50 best movies of the year, according to critics
Lifestyle 10 greatest movies you didn't see in 2018, but you should

Men's Health

8 pressing questions about erectile dysfunction, answered by a urologist
Here’s how much added sugar you should eat in a day
Stop foam rolling so hard — try this method instead
Kevin Hart has us excited to actually watch the 2019 Oscars
X
Advertisement