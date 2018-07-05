Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA

news

Lebron James is officially joining the Lakers for the 2018-19 NBA season, and no one is taking the news better than the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger posted a video to his Instagram stories on Sunday night, and soon after on his profile page, welcoming James to Los Angeles.

Welcome, @kingjames. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

"This is so exciting that you're coming to the city of stars, and you're without a doubt going to be the biggest star of all, on the court and off the court," Schwarzenegger said, adding, "I love it."

Although many celebrities have given James a shoutout since the news broke, this Hollywood star is no bandwagon fan. In January, Schwarzenegger congratulated James for becoming the first NBA player in history to score 30,000 points in his career, proving he's been a longtime supporter of the basketball superstar before James was even close to joining his home team.

"Congratulations on this great milestone, my friend!" he wrote. "I am so proud of you @kingjames."

Schwarzenegger and James have a friendship that also extends far beyond basketball. In February, James announced that all proceeds from his 2018 NBA All-Star game would go to the After School All-Stars foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children in low-income schools and was founded by Schwarzenegger in 2002.

"I love everything that you guys do. I love everything that you guys are about, and this is a great way for you guys to benefit," James said of Schwarzenegger's organization.

According to ESPN, James' four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers is worth $153.3 million. The NBA champion previously played for the Miami Heat and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers before becoming a free agent earlier this year.