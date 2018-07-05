Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA

Guy Smarts Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA

Schwarzenegger posted a video to his Instagram stories on Sunday night, and soon after on his profile page, welcoming James to Los Angeles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA play

Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA

(GETTY IMAGESCHELSEA LAUREN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lebron James is officially joining the Lakers for the 2018-19 NBA season, and no one is taking the news better than the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger posted a video to his Instagram stories on Sunday night, and soon after on his profile page, welcoming James to Los Angeles.

Welcome, @kingjames.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on

 

"This is so exciting that you're coming to the city of stars, and you're without a doubt going to be the biggest star of all, on the court and off the court," Schwarzenegger said, adding, "I love it."

Although many celebrities have given James a shoutout since the news broke, this Hollywood star is no bandwagon fan. In January, Schwarzenegger congratulated James for becoming the first NBA player in history to score 30,000 points in his career, proving he's been a longtime supporter of the basketball superstar before James was even close to joining his home team.

 

"Congratulations on this great milestone, my friend!" he wrote. "I am so proud of you @kingjames."

Schwarzenegger and James have a friendship that also extends far beyond basketball. In February, James announced that all proceeds from his 2018 NBA All-Star game would go to the After School All-Stars foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children in low-income schools and was founded by Schwarzenegger in 2002.

"I love everything that you guys do. I love everything that you guys are about, and this is a great way for you guys to benefit," James said of Schwarzenegger's organization.

According to ESPN, James' four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers is worth $153.3 million. The NBA champion previously played for the Miami Heat and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers before becoming a free agent earlier this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts 4 signs and symptoms of ketosis that let you know when your...bullet
2 Odd Enough Cancer destroyed his bladder — So doctors reconstructed it...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show...bullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders
Guy Smarts Weak internet man calls Arnold Schwarzenegger a "Snowflake," gets blasted by Mr. Freeze Joke
Relationship Talk Is Chris Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter?
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Ramsey Nouah How Hollywood influenced Nollywood actor's acting career
M-Net Movies Bang Bang Your real action heroes are here
Opinion Framed for murder?
Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
Tech The 25 worst superhero movies of all time, ranked from bad to unwatchable

Men's Health

How to stay safe during the brutal heat wave and prevent heat exhaustion
Guy Smarts How to stay safe during the brutal heat wave and prevent heat exhaustion
The best golf clubs to buy right now
Guy Smarts The best golf clubs to buy right now
Shivering in the gym could be the next fitness trend
Fitness Shivering in the gym could be the next fitness trend
Here's why mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink beer
Guy Smarts 8 ways to get rid of mosquito bites and beat that annoying itch