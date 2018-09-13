Pulse.ng logo
7 sex positions for when you both just want a quickie

7 sex positions for when you both just want a quickie

We’d all love to have a 24-hour sex marathon. But we're grownups. We have stuff to do. Life gets in the way.

And sometimes, when your schedule gets crazy busy, setting aside just a few minutes to get intimate with your partner can seem like an impossible task.

That’s what makes the quickie so awesome, not to mention hot. The urgency, the intensity, the fear of someone walking in — all these factors can blast your heart rate and make for a wild ride.

Next time you and your partner are in the mood but don't have much time to spare, try one of these seven great sex positions for quickies. You're welcome.

1) Standing doggy.

  play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

Have your partner stand in front of you, bending at a 90-degree angle. Ideally, do this near a wall or table, so your partner has something to hold onto for support. Then enter from behind.

You’re getting a great view with this one, and you can do it almost anywhere. “The partner who comes from behind has plenty of room to stimulate the receiving partner with their hands or a toy, maximizing pleasure even when you only have a few minutes,” says Alicia Sinclair, certified sexologist and CEO of Le Wand & b-Vibe. It’s particularly good for G-spot or prostate stimulation, she adds.

2) Seated grind.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

If your movement is limited and you only have space to sit down, try the seated grind. “This position is ideal for a quickie in the car, or another tight space where you may only have room to sit. The grinding motion allows for minimal movement, so you won’t have to worry about squeaks if you need to stay quiet,” Sinclair says.

Here's how it works: you sit down, while your partner gets on top and straddles you with their legs wrapped around your waist. “This creates more friction, compared to an up-and-down motion," Sinclair says.

3) Shower sex.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

Running late to work, but you’re feeling frisky? Get in the shower and have sex at the same time.“Have one partner lean against the shower wall for support, with one leg lifted. This gives the other partner plenty of room to enter (with a penis, dildo, shower-safe vibrator, whatever!),” Sinclair says.

Since the receiving partner still has one leg on the ground, you can both support yourselves and avoid slippery falls. (And yes, shower sex injuries are actually super common.)

4) Sex on a desk.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

Basically, this position can be done anywhere with a flat surface - think desk, countertop, washer/dryer, you name it. “The receiving partner sits on a raised surface and spreads their legs, while the other person stands on the floor. Once you’re in a groove, have the receiving partner put their legs on the standing partner’s shoulders for an extra tight squeeze,’ Sinclair says.

5) Staircase doggy.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

“With this easy modification on classic doggy style, both partners kneel on the stairs, with the giver one step lower than the receiver,” Sinclair says. You’ll be perfectly aligned to get right down to business; plus, there’s something super sexy about both of you being so turned on that you're not even able to make it upstairs to the bedroom.

6) 69.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

Whether you’re on the floor or in a bed, there are no acrobatics involved in this move, so it’s super easy to do anywhere. What’s more, “69 is the ultimate reciprocal move, so you can efficiently make sure that everyone gets a turn,” Sinclair says.

7) Spooning.

play (MEN'S HEALTH)

 

This is a great position for early morning sex if you’ve already hit the snooze button one too many times. “Coming from behind, penetrate your partner while they grind against you,” Sinclair says. Spooning gives you and your partner plenty of access to stimulate the nipples, clitoris, testicles, and other fun spots all at the same time.

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

