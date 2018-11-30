6 anti-stress grooming tips for Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer

news

Michael, buddy, we get it. You’ve had a tough week… and month… and year.

You pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project; you had already pleaded guilty to financial crimes and campaign finance violations; you’re still part of an ongoing special investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election; your old boss is bashing you in the media and all your friends and colleagues have distanced themselves from you.

That’s got to take a toll on anyone, and by the looks of it, you’re letting the stress get the better of you.

As is the case with all of us, it’s written all over your face.

It’s not your fault. Stress causes an increase in a chemical called cortisol, which is intended for short periods of fight-or-flight, but long-term high stress means your cortisol levels never drop back to normal. This causes inflammation throughout the body which can manifest in many ways, including skin and hair issues. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things you can do about it.

Here’s a routine for fighting all that damage-for the regular guy and for the guy whose face is going to be splashed all over newspapers and blogs and cable news for months. Self-care is real, Mr. Cohen, and it can start today.

Eye Bags?

Sagging skin and dark circles under your eyes tell the world that you’re losing sleep. Twice a day, use an eye gel that contains peptides to help strengthen and tighten skin. For extra help, cooling eye gels can de-puff and brighten tired eyes (stick them on in the morning during your 20-minute ride to the courthouse).

Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel, $60

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30

Sallow Skin?

Skin takes on a dull pallor for two common reasons: dehydration and an abundance of dead cells. Exfoliate about once a week with a gentle enzyme peel which will slough off the dead cells that make you look, well, dead. Use a moisturizing cream every day to make sure you’re well-hydrated, which will help plump skin, and bonus points if it contains adaptogenic ingredients like mushroom extract which target and calm stressed-out cells.

Malin + Goetz Brightening Enzyme Peel, $55

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, $58

High Shine?

When you’re under oath and under flashbulbs, you probably feel like you constantly have a film of sweat covering your face. Start your morning with an oil-fighting cleanser which will help regulate your sebum-producing glands. Then curb the shine by using a mattifying moisturizer that will also help control oil throughout the day.

Lab Series Oil Control Daily Moisturizer, $36

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Oil-Eliminating Foaming Cleanser, $7.47

Sweaty Hair?

When we’re stressed, we sweat easily and the excess oil can make hair limp, floppy and definitely not camera ready. Start off by using a shampoo with a moisturizing ingredient so you’re cleaning your hair (and scalp) but not over-drying it. Follow with a matte hair product so you’re not adding shine when you’re inevitably going to get even oilier. During the day, if you need to freshen up, use a dry shampoo to soak up excess oil without ruining your style. Pro tip: a dry shampoo paste is easier to carry in your briefcase than an aerosol spray can.

Shea Moisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Shampoo, $10.49

American Crew Matte Styling Cream, $10.96

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste, $28

Red Cheeks?

This could be caused by inflammation from stress or from dehydration. Use a calming serum after you cleanse to help soothe and protect angry skin. Then use a cooling moisturizing gel to give your face the hydration it needs to keep red flares to a minimum.

REN Skincare Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum, $48

Dermalogica Calm Water Gel, $48

Stress-Related Breakouts?

Just because you can be tried as an adult doesn’t mean you’re exempt from breakouts. A common cause of adult acne is stress. Use a spot treatment that contains salicylic acid to target and shrink specific blemishes. Periodically use a pore-detoxifying mud mask to help remove acne-causing dirt, oil and bacteria from deep down.

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment, $22