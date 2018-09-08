5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit

Do each of the 5 tests below, in order, tracking your performance. (Don’t worry if you can’t do all the tests on the same day. Just do 1 every day for 5 straight days.)
Bench 125% of your body weight. (If you’re 180 pounds, try to bench 225 pounds.)Without letting your butt come off the bench, do as many reps as you can.
0 reps: 1 PT
1–2 reps: 2 PTS
3–4 reps: 3 PTS
5+ reps: 4 PTS
Grasp a pullup bar with an underhand grip. Pull your chin above the bar; hold for as long as possible. Lineman wannabes, do this test with body weight. Aspiring receivers, don a 30-pound weight vest.
0–5 secs: 1 PT
6–15 secs: 2 PTS
16–29 secs: 3 PTS
30+ secs: 4 PTS
Lie on your left side on a bench, legs straight, hips hanging off it, hands across your chest. (Have someone hold your legs.) Lift your torso until it’s parallel to the ground. Hold for time. Rest, switch sides, then repeat.
0–10 secs each side: 1 PT
11–29 secs each side: 2 PTS
30–39 secs each side: 3 PTS
40+ secs each side: 4 PTS
Stand a few inches behind a line. Leap forward as far as you can. Land on both feet. (If you take a step forward or fall over, the jump doesn’t count.) Measure from the line to your heels.
0–5 feet: 1 PT
6–8 feet: 2 PTS
9–10 feet: 3 PTS
11+ feet: 4 PTS
Set a clock for 12 minutes. Dash 50 yards;sprint back. Rest for the remainder of the minute; begin another sprint when the next minute starts. Do 12 rounds; track how many you finish in less than 17 seconds.
0–4 rounds: 1 PT
5–8 rounds: 2 PTS
9–11 rounds: 3 PTS
12 rounds: 4 PTS
YOUR SCORE: 5: Everyone has to start somewhere. 6–13: Just missed the cut! 14–19: 53-man roster, here you come. 20: Antonio Brown who?