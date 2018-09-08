Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit

Fitness 5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit

Do each of the 5 tests below, in order, tracking your performance. (Don’t worry if you can’t do all the tests on the same day. Just do 1 every day for 5 straight days.)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit play

5 fitness tests that determine whether you're NFL fit

(THINKSTOCK)

See how you score on this fitness test created by EXOS, a training facility that preps NFL players for the season.

Do each of the 5 tests below, in order, tracking your performance. (Don’t worry if you can’t do all the tests on the same day. Just do 1 every day for 5 straight days.)

1) Bench-press.

play (PETER SUCHESKI)

 

Bench 125% of your body weight. (If you’re 180 pounds, try to bench 225 pounds.)Without letting your butt come off the bench, do as many reps as you can.

0 reps: 1 PT

1–2 reps: 2 PTS

3–4 reps: 3 PTS

5+ reps: 4 PTS

2) ISO chinup hold.

play (PETER SUCHESKI)

 

Grasp a pullup bar with an underhand grip. Pull your chin above the bar; hold for as long as possible. Lineman wannabes, do this test with body weight. Aspiring receivers, don a 30-pound weight vest.

0–5 secs: 1 PT

6–15 secs: 2 PTS

16–29 secs: 3 PTS

30+ secs: 4 PTS

3) ISO Oblique Hold.

play (PETER SUCHESKI)

 

Lie on your left side on a bench, legs straight, hips hanging off it, hands across your chest. (Have someone hold your legs.) Lift your torso until it’s parallel to the ground. Hold for time. Rest, switch sides, then repeat.

0–10 secs each side: 1 PT

11–29 secs each side: 2 PTS

30–39 secs each side: 3 PTS

40+ secs each side: 4 PTS

4) Broad jump.

play (PETER SUCHESKI)

 

Stand a few inches behind a line. Leap forward as far as you can. Land on both feet. (If you take a step forward or fall over, the jump doesn’t count.) Measure from the line to your heels.

0–5 feet: 1 PT

6–8 feet: 2 PTS

9–10 feet: 3 PTS

11+ feet: 4 PTS

5) Shuttle run.

play (PETER SUCHESKI)

 

Set a clock for 12 minutes. Dash 50 yards;sprint back. Rest for the remainder of the minute; begin another sprint when the next minute starts. Do 12 rounds; track how many you finish in less than 17 seconds.

0–4 rounds: 1 PT

5–8 rounds: 2 PTS

9–11 rounds: 3 PTS

12 rounds: 4 PTS

YOUR SCORE: 5: Everyone has to start somewhere. 6–13: Just missed the cut! 14–19: 53-man roster, here you come. 20: Antonio Brown who?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness 4 barre workout benefits that'll make you better in bedbullet
2 Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your daybullet
3 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts ​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next
Football Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point
Girl Smarts Emily Ratajkowski’s diet is definitely not all salad, all the time
Girl Smarts 11 ways to get rid of period bloating
Girl Smarts Cher just revealed the secret to her incredible butt
Finance 50 photos show how obsessed the wealthy are with underground mansions
Fitness Build a superhero back with this bodyweight exercise
Politics Russia is gearing up for its biggest war game since the Cold War — here's what Moscow says is planned
Odd Enough Why guys are getting butt and chest implants

Men's Health

How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
Guy Smarts How exactly to apply cologne without going overboard
Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet
Odd Enough Those plastic bins at airport security are filthier than a toilet
What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians
Guy Smarts What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians
​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next
Guy Smarts ​Rashard Mendenhall left the NFL at 26. He had no idea what to do next