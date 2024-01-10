Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low

But sometimes, testosterone levels can dip, leading to symptoms that might leave you feeling out of sorts. So, how do you know if you're dealing with low testosterone? Let's discuss some signs to look out for:

Signs your testosterone levels might be low

Trouble getting things up? Reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, or difficulty achieving orgasm can all be linked to low testosterone levels.

If you’re feeling irritable, anxious, or even depressed, low testosterone might be responsible, as it plays a role in regulating your mood.

Low testosterone can cause weight loss and make it harder to build and maintain muscle mass.

While genetics play a role, a drop in testosterone can contribute to hair loss.

Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up unrefreshed can be another clue.

ADVERTISEMENT

NB: These are just potential clues. The only way to know for sure if your testosterone levels are low is to get tested.

Here's what to do next

Experiencing a few of these signs doesn't automatically mean your testosterone is low. Lots of things, like stress, weight gain, or even just getting older, can affect your energy levels and mood.

So, if you're concerned about your health, don't self-diagnose! A simple blood test can measure your testosterone levels. Talk to your doctor, they'll guide you through the process.