Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low

Anna Ajayi

Low testosterone is common, especially as men age. It's nothing to be ashamed of, and treatment options are available.

How do you know your testosterone levels are low [Quora]
How do you know your testosterone levels are low [Quora]

But sometimes, testosterone levels can dip, leading to symptoms that might leave you feeling out of sorts. So, how do you know if you're dealing with low testosterone? Let's discuss some signs to look out for:

  • Trouble getting things up? Reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, or difficulty achieving orgasm can all be linked to low testosterone levels.
  • If you’re feeling irritable, anxious, or even depressed, low testosterone might be responsible, as it plays a role in regulating your mood.
  • Low testosterone can cause weight loss and make it harder to build and maintain muscle mass.
  • While genetics play a role, a drop in testosterone can contribute to hair loss.
  • Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up unrefreshed can be another clue.
NB: These are just potential clues. The only way to know for sure if your testosterone levels are low is to get tested.

Experiencing a few of these signs doesn't automatically mean your testosterone is low. Lots of things, like stress, weight gain, or even just getting older, can affect your energy levels and mood.

So, if you're concerned about your health, don't self-diagnose! A simple blood test can measure your testosterone levels. Talk to your doctor, they'll guide you through the process.

Pro tip: Take charge of your health, eat well, exercise regularly, manage stress, and get enough sleep. These lifestyle choices can boost your testosterone levels naturally.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

