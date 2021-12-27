RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Matching pyjamas and the Christmas Day attack on single pringles

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Merry Christmas from me and mines captions were everywhere on Christmas day.

Comedian AY and his family's Christmas pictures [Instagram/AY]
Comedian AY and his family's Christmas pictures [Instagram/AY]

This Christmas day was a brutal assault launched by married people and those in relationships.

Recommended articles

From Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, those without significant others wore matching pyjamas or sweaters, sat under a Christmas tree took pictures and posted them online.

www.instagram.com

Single people were left to watch in envy or adoration depending on how the pictures made them feel.

A couple on Twitter [Twitter]
A couple on Twitter [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Family pictures in Christmas cards is a long-standing Christmas tradition, but in this time of social media, no one is sending cards anymore. They just use their social media pages to send Christmas wishes.

Singles were not taking this assault likely. Many told these coupled up folks that it was Jesus’ birthday and not theirs and they should wait till Valentine's Day.

A disgruntled single person [Twitter]
A disgruntled single person [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

I began to wonder what will happen on Valentine's day. Either I will have to log out of my social media accounts or rent a boo for a day.

No time can bring you closer to family or make you feel alone than Christmas time, and as I laid in bed eating, scrolling through social media and watching a movie - all at the same time, I was not ashamed to admit that I felt alone and envious.

I typically don’t feel that way.

I swore to wear matching pyjamas next year and then I began to evaluate the nature of my pact.

Do I want to wear it just to show off on social media or because I have found someone I truly love and who aligns with my life plans?

My conclusion? No couple is ‘goals’ and I just need to go and grow at my own pace.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matching pyjamas and the Christmas Day attack on single pringles

Matching pyjamas and the Christmas Day attack on single pringles

5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

How to prepare Nigerian egg roll

How to prepare Nigerian egg roll

What’s the use of having a side guy while dating?

What’s the use of having a side guy while dating?

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

New year resolution ideas to help you grow in 2022

New year resolution ideas to help you grow in 2022