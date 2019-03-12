For Apple Listeners, please listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Another Loose Talk Podcast episode; but this time, Steve Dede is absent for reasons unknown, probably for being under the weather, but we shall find out on the next episode. Mo is apparently coming off a swimsuit shoot in-between gym sessions. On this episode, it’s International Women’s Day 2019 or #IWD2019 and it’s straight celebration of womanhood.

But first, “I don’t swallow”

Incidentally, Mo has to eat, but the idea glean a fan mail where the gang discusses the idea of total female appreciation from the perspective of females, and not just from what men want despite the ‘momentary’ good intentions of men.

Secondly, the gang then discusses the special request from a fan to not discuss politics – for some reason – then intersect with a conversation by Jess. She then discusses the discrimination Nigerians with another shade of Nationality and the ways to be Nigerian. This segment ends with a lesson to do due diligence before shooting your shot.

The real ‘Juicy Jay’

Loose Talk has a guest and her name is Jekein Lato-Unah who tweets @juiciestofjays. She a Law student, artist, sculptor and painter who also has an art degree. She discusses what it means to be a woman in Nigeria. The women on this episode, however, feel there is some progress on gender equality in Nigeria.

We also get a talk on the mistreatment of women at clubs, bars, lounges and restaurant; women share their experiences and then, the predicament of some women who get helped into spaces where single girls are not granted entry.

At the end of this segment, the gang discusses the plight of the Nigerian female artist and the necessity of a #MeToo in Nigerian entertainment.

‘No step in the name of love’

A few days before this Loose Talk episode was recorded, embattled former Pied Piper of R&B, Robert Kelly released an interview with Gayle King. The issue caused a controversy as memes, GIFs and comic skits flooded the internet as the court of public opinion simply trolled the singer to no end.

The gang then discusses the power of a loyal following for problematic character and that’s what movements like #MuteRKelly. Then, the issue of Michael Jackson gets discussed – Jay thinks it’s a complex issue because Jackson is dead. She then feels the parents of those kids should be vilified.

Other issues like the cancel culture - Solange vs. Jay Z, slutshaming, relationships, cheating and other issues get discussed.