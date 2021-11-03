RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Life Conversations: Confessions of a sport gambler

Temi Iwalaiye

This week on Life conversations, I spoke to Karo who bets frequently.

Betting is popular these days [wikipedia]
Nigeria has a lot of betting websites and many young Nigerians use them to bet on different games.

With the fanatical football culture in Nigeria, it is not surprising that a lot of people (mostly men) bet. This leads these betting companies and even their customers to cash out massively.

Here is how my conversation with Karo went;

"Sportybet, Betking, Bet9ja and 1xbet. Mostly BetKing."

"N50,000."

"N257,000. I used N25,000 to bet again and N30,000 to take my friends for drinks. Bought some groceries and saved the rest."

"Every week except during international breaks and offseason."

"It varies. N 2,000 to N5,000. If I won previously, the stake goes up."

Usually around N20,000 to N25,000. The less you bet, the less you win."

"Sometimes, yeah. Like when you’re low on cash, and you feel hmmm this bet has to click, you go big instead of home, and it ends in premium tears."

"Borrow to bet? No. Borrowed to cushion the effect? Yes. After betting, I was broke, and I had to borrow from my friends."

"Life? No. Mood, ALOTTTTT. A win fills you with euphoria especially if it was a rough bet day or a random bet. It’s so good. But you never get used to a loss, your night go just spoil."

"Yeah! But how else are we to generate more funds?"

"Yes! I take breaks. But would most likely stop when I have better finances."

"I wouldn’t say “improve”. I use it as a means to an end; to fund groceries and other small bills."

"Betting is weird! I’ve never gone 10/10. I’ll say three sometimes, I’ll go weeks without a win.

And other times you’re blitzing winning three out of every five tickets. The hack is to go in with big bucks and small odds. That way, you minimize risk. But if it crashes and you don’t have the financial power to continue, you’re a finished man."

"The thrill!. Like I said, a higher income bracket and I’m done."

Whether it is betting at home or at the betting centre, sports betting is incredibly popular in Nigeria, the question remains is it harmless fun or is it not. For Karo, it is harmless fun.

