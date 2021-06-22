Life Conversations: An Uber driver who tried to commit suicide 3 times

My Uber driver tried to kill himself twice, and I was so scared he would drive me off the Third Mainland Bridge.

I entered an Uber at Freedom way on the Island, to my house on the Mainland.

When I got into the car, the Uber driver asked me; "Do you know if this road is a one way?"

I explained to him that I had no idea. With his voice panicking, he said, “This is my first ride of the day. I have not gone out all day. I have trouble leaving my house.”

'Oh," I said, wondering if indeed it was a one way and if he was going to ask a passerby about it.

“Do you know the way because I do not?” I said.

He said that he did not know much about places on the Mainland because he lives on the island. “I am depressed. I tried to kill myself.” He blurted out.

That felt so random and unnecessary. But my curiosity was piqued. I asked him why he tried to kill himself.

He explained that sometimes he gets anxious and he felt like a failure then, so he decided to commit suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan.

He said, "As I was about to kill myself, a preacher popped in on the television" and said, "That thing you are about to do, stop it, if you do not stop you would regret what you are about to do."

As we conversed, he still did not know how to get to my house, neither did I. It was like we were going nowhere. I told him to drop me off at a friend’s house.

He wanted to put my friend’s address on his app, so he asked me to help him put his phone into the bracket by the window. I didn't how to do this.

Instead of this man concentrating on his driving, he was attempting to help me fix it into the bracket and wasn't looking at the road or paying attention to cars speeding by.

I was scared and wondered if his suicidal nature is causing him to do this on the busy Third Mainland Bridge.

I told him to please stop and focus on driving. We finally got off the Third Mainland Bridge. I was just grateful I did not die.

The second time he tried to kill himself was when he smoked weed for the first time. After smoking, he could not sleep for two nights straight.

He thought he was going to die. Feeling anxious and afraid, he checked himself into a psychiatric hospital. He said he did not like the treatment he got at the hospital.

“They were treating me like I was mad, and I am not mad.”

He casually mentioned a third time where he overdosed on his anxiety medications.

I asked how he was feeling now, and he said he felt better though I had reasons to believe otherwise. He said he has found Christ and was about to get married.