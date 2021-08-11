A question on Twitter has set in motion many hilarious replies as people narrated truly wild, terrifying and hilarious experiences they’ve had in Lagos.
Lagosians narrate their wildest experiences in Lagos
A single question asked by a Twitter user elicited the funniest replies.
The question asked by a Popular Twitter user known as Agba was, "What’s the wildest thing your eyes has seen in Lagos?"
The tweet has a thousand replies and quotes but these are the most hilarious.
Pandemonium inside BRT and buses
The drama inside these yellow buses and BRTs are unrivalled.
Who just slapped me?
Some people have received unexpected slaps from nowhere.
A mad person controlling traffic
Imagine receiving instructions from a mad man.
Traffic wahala
This is the most chaotic tweet.
Polite robbers
They took all his money but wanted him to get home safely.
So you thought you were buying meat pie?
A pie without meat, is that still meat pie?
Abeg, let me enjoy your car’s AC
Imagine meeting a stranger in your car enjoying your Air conditioner.
Mr man, this is my house now
When you are pursued from your own house.
What day is today, please?
When you are arrested for going out on sanitation day and, you don't even know what day of the week it is.
Lagos is truly a wild and funny place and, almost everyone who has lived in Lagos has had bizarre and funny encounters like this.
