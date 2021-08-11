Lagosians narrate their wildest experiences in Lagos

The question asked by a Popular Twitter user known as Agba was, "What’s the wildest thing your eyes has seen in Lagos?"

The tweet has a thousand replies and quotes but these are the most hilarious.

Pandemonium inside BRT and buses

The drama inside these yellow buses and BRTs are unrivalled.

Who just slapped me?

Some people have received unexpected slaps from nowhere.

A mad person controlling traffic

Imagine receiving instructions from a mad man.

Traffic wahala

This is the most chaotic tweet.

Polite robbers

They took all his money but wanted him to get home safely.

So you thought you were buying meat pie?

A pie without meat, is that still meat pie?

Abeg, let me enjoy your car’s AC

Imagine meeting a stranger in your car enjoying your Air conditioner.

Mr man, this is my house now

When you are pursued from your own house.

What day is today, please?

When you are arrested for going out on sanitation day and, you don't even know what day of the week it is.

