Lagosians narrate their wildest experiences in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

A single question asked by a Twitter user elicited the funniest replies.

Lagosians take to twitter to narrate their experiences {twitter}
Lagosians take to twitter to narrate their experiences {twitter}

A question on Twitter has set in motion many hilarious replies as people narrated truly wild, terrifying and hilarious experiences they’ve had in Lagos.

The question asked by a Popular Twitter user known as Agba was, "What’s the wildest thing your eyes has seen in Lagos?"

The tweet has a thousand replies and quotes but these are the most hilarious.

The drama inside these yellow buses and BRTs are unrivalled.

Where did all his clothes go to? {twitter}
Where did all his clothes go to? {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
Excuse me sir, say what? {twitter}
Excuse me sir, say what? {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
Everyman for himself {twitter}
Everyman for himself {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
When your hair is disturbing a passenger and they find a solution to it {twitter}
When your hair is disturbing a passenger and they find a solution to it {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
When someone takes come and eat as an invitation to actually eat {twitter}
When someone takes come and eat as an invitation to actually eat {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

Some people have received unexpected slaps from nowhere.

Tears, what was that for? {twitter}
Tears, what was that for? {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
Slap from a ghost, maybe? {twitter}
Slap from a ghost, maybe? {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
Who is mad here? {twitter}
Who is mad here? {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

Imagine receiving instructions from a mad man.

Someone has to control unruly drivers in traffic {twitter}
Someone has to control unruly drivers in traffic {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

This is the most chaotic tweet.

This is so bizarre {twitter}
This is so bizarre {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

They took all his money but wanted him to get home safely.

"We stole your money, but we will give you a lift" {twitter}
"We stole your money, but we will give you a lift" {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

A pie without meat, is that still meat pie?

Special meat pie recipe {twitter}
Special meat pie recipe {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

Imagine meeting a stranger in your car enjoying your Air conditioner.

Things the hot sun can cause {twitter}
Things the hot sun can cause {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

When you are pursued from your own house.

"Find your own hideout" {twitter}
"Find your own hideout" {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

When you are arrested for going out on sanitation day and, you don't even know what day of the week it is.

"Excuse sir, what?" {twitter}
"Excuse sir, what?" {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

Lagos is truly a wild and funny place and, almost everyone who has lived in Lagos has had bizarre and funny encounters like this.

Temi Iwalaiye

