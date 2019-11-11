Kola nuts may be a helpful natural remedy for some common condition as they contain substances that stimulate the body, but kola nuts may not be appropriate for everyone.

Kola nut is a cultural staple in many West African countries like Nigeria, prized for its good effects on the body system. Although the major component of the kola nut, caffeine, has many benefits, there are also side effects to watch out for. This doesn't mean you should stop consuming it completely. You might just have to need to reduce the quantity you take into your body system.

You might be wondering what the side effects are especially for the fact that you're a big fan of the crop. Today's article will show you the side effects of this medicinal crop.

Here are the side effects of kola nuts

1. Increased blood pressure

If you're suffering from hypertension, this nut is not for you because it contains stimulant properties that increase the blood pressure. Old people should consult a doctor before consumption as they are more vulnerable to medical complications.

2. Insomnia

High intake of kola nut causes insomnia (Pulse Kenya)

Due to the presence of caffeine in kola nut, you can likely lose sleep every time you consume it. The caffeine interferes with your sleep patterns by inhibiting the neurotransmitters which lead to reduced brain activity.

3. Causes tremors (involuntary movements)

Kola nut is an active stimulant that can put a negative impact on the central nervous system and peripheral nervous system. Its powerful effect can lead to shakiness, anxiousness, and quivering.