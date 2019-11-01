Halloween is a festival that’s affiliated with different kinds of costumes and looks, which can look adorable or weird.

The costume season came with lots of celebrity displaying creative costumes that had us stuck on the 'gram. The yearly festivals holds every 31st of October and as you this year's held on Thursday, October 31.

Kim Oprah made us fall in love with the black panther suit all over again [Instagram/ Kim Oprah] Instagram/ Kim Oprah

From Ciara and her husband, Russell, dressing after Beyonce and JayZ to Ariana Grande's bone-chilling take on The Twilight Zone and Toke Makinwa in Maleficent , there's has no celebrity falling short of expectations.

We spotted some amazing costumes that got our maximum attention and we trust they'll have yours too.

Here are celebrities that killed this year's Halloween with their amazing costumes.

Toke Makinwa is known to never be left out of any trend. For this year's Halloween, she dressed as Maleficent from the famous movie titled, Maleficent.

BBN ex-housemate, Kim Oprah gave us chills as brought 'Black Panther' back to life in a creative costume designed by Laolu. She definitely owned the cat look as she became this year's hero of Halloween.

Actor, Kunle Remi came with the grim reaper vibe and we can say he killed the look.

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson went as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Ciara’s imitation of Bey is strong. She killed that fierce look as she relived the exact pose and outfit.

Singer, Normani did right as she created the Naomi Campbell circa 1991 look. She definitely did justice to the look.

The makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner as Ariel in the movie, 'The Little Mermaid'. The details in the hair and purse thrilled us and we can't help but acknowledge the look.

Actor, Sam Adegoke who played Jeff Colby on the award winning series, Dynasty gave us the Dracula feel with a mask that made the outfit look more interesting.