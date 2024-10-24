Is your vaginal odour normal? Find out the causes and remedies

The truth is, vaginal odour can vary throughout the month due to different factors like your menstrual cycle, diet, hygiene habits, and even stress levels. While some changes in vaginal odour are completely normal, a sudden or strong odour can sometimes be a sign that something needs attention.

Knowing what might be causing the change can help you figure out if it's something you can easily fix at home or if it’s time to consult a doctor.

Common causes of vaginal odour

1. Bacterial vaginosis is one of the most common causes of vaginal odour. This condition happens when there’s an imbalance in the bacteria that naturally live in the vagina.

Women with BV may notice a fishy smell, especially after sex. Other symptoms might include a thin, greyish discharge and mild itching. If you suspect you have BV, it’s important to see a healthcare provider, as this condition usually requires treatment with antibiotics.

2. Yeast infections are another common cause of changes in vaginal odour. A yeast infection typically has a bread-like or beer-like smell, and other symptoms include thick, white discharge and intense itching or irritation.

Yeast infections can be treated with over-the-counter antifungal creams or suppositories, but if it’s your first time experiencing these symptoms, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor.

3. Sweat and hygiene: Just like other parts of your body, sweat can affect the way your vagina smells. Wearing tight clothes or non-breathable fabrics can trap moisture, which can lead to a stronger odour.

Keeping the vaginal area clean and dry is important, but remember not to over-wash, as this can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria. Use gentle, unscented soaps and avoid douching, which can make odour problems worse.

4. Menstruation: It’s common for vaginal odour to change during your period. The mix of blood, tissues, and vaginal fluids can create a metallic or slightly stronger scent. This is normal and usually goes away after your period ends. Using fresh sanitary products regularly can help minimise any odour.

5. What you eat can sometimes influence how your body smells, including your vagina. Foods like garlic, onions, and certain spices can cause a temporary change in vaginal odour. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet can help keep things fresh.

Remedies for vaginal odour

Maintain good hygiene: Wash the area with warm water and mild, unscented soap.

Wear breathable fabrics: Choose cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins and keep odour in check.

Consult a doctor: If the odour is persistent or comes with other symptoms like itching or discharge, it’s best to see a healthcare provider.

If the odour seems unusual or is accompanied by discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek medical advice.