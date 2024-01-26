ADVERTISEMENT
Is turmeric bad for your kidneys? Find out

Anna Ajayi

Taking turmeric in large quantities can increase the risk of kidney stones.

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It's been used to help with everything from arthritis to heart health. While it’s beneficial in many ways, consuming it in very large amounts might have potential side effects, particularly for those with existing kidney conditions.

Now, onto the main question: how does turmeric affect the kidneys? For healthy individuals, turmeric is generally safe and does not harm the kidneys. In fact, it might even offer protective benefits due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

However, turmeric can increase the risk of kidney stones in susceptible individuals due to its high oxalate content. Oxalates are natural compounds found in many foods, which, in excessive amounts, can lead to the formation of kidney stones. This is especially a concern for individuals prone to oxalate-type stones or those with existing kidney conditions.

If you have any kidney-related health issues, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional before adding more turmeric to your diet.

To sum it up, turmeric is generally safe for your kidneys when consumed in moderate quantities. Using turmeric as a spice in your cooking is generally considered safe. However, if you're someone who takes turmeric or curcumin supplements, be mindful of the dosage.

Stay informed, eat healthily, and always consult healthcare professionals for tailored advice.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Is turmeric bad for your kidneys? Find out

