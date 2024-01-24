Is period sex actually safe? Here's all you need to know

Period sex can be a taboo topic, but it's time to clear the air and give you the lowdown on everything you need to know.

So, whether you're curious, adventurous, or just plain intrigued, buckle up as we embark on a journey through the crimson tide of period sex.

Is it safe?

First things first, let's address the elephant in the room: Is period sex safe? The short answer is yes, it can be perfectly safe. In fact, for many couples, it's a regular part of their intimate life.

However, there are some key considerations to keep in mind:

Protection

Just like any other sexual activity, protection is essential. Even during your period, there's still a risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancy if you're not using contraception. So, make sure you're on the same page with your partner about protection.

Hygiene

Maintaining good hygiene is crucial. This means regular changing of sanitary products, washing before and after sex, and using a towel or sheet to protect your bedding. It's about keeping things clean and comfortable.

Communication

Open and honest communication with your partner is key. Some people may feel uncomfortable with the idea of period sex, so it's important to discuss boundaries and preferences.

Benefits of period sex

Believe it or not, period sex comes with its fair share of benefits. Here are some:

Pain relief: Some women find that having an orgasm can actually help relieve menstrual cramps and reduce pain. It's like a natural painkiller!

Increased libido: Surprisingly, some women experience an increased sex drive during their period. Blame it on those hormonal changes, but it can lead to more intense and enjoyable sex.

Emotional connection: For many couples, period sex is a way to strengthen their emotional connection. It's about embracing each other's bodies and desires, even during the not-so-glamorous moments.

Tips for a smooth experience

If you're thinking about giving period sex a try, here are some tips to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience:

Lay down some towels: To avoid any mess, lay down towels or use dark-coloured sheets that are easy to clean.

Choose the right position: Experiment with different positions to find what's most comfortable for you and your partner. Some may find shower sex or spooning positions work well during their period.

Use lubrication: Period blood can reduce natural lubrication, so don't be shy about using a water-based lubricant to enhance comfort.

Keep baby wipes handy: Baby wipes can be a lifesaver for quick clean-ups during and after sex.

Stay relaxed: Lastly, remember to relax and enjoy the moment. Stress and tension can affect your sexual experience, so focus on the pleasure, not the period.