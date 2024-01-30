Is it possible to remain sexually pure till marriage?

The conversation isn't just about morality; it's about personal choices, societal expectations, and the practicality of upholding such a commitment in contemporary society.

Firstly, let's address the elephant in the room: is it possible to remain sexually pure until marriage? The answer is yes, it is possible, but it's not without its challenges. The decision to abstain from sexual activities until marriage is deeply personal and often influenced by various factors including religious beliefs, cultural values, personal convictions, and societal pressures. In a country like Nigeria, where diverse cultures and religions coexist, these factors play a significant role in shaping attitudes towards sexual purity.

Religious and cultural influences

Religion, particularly Christianity and Islam, which are predominant in Nigeria, often advocate for abstinence until marriage. This religious standpoint provides a strong foundation for many individuals who choose to remain sexually pure as a way of honouring their faith. Similarly, cultural influences cannot be overlooked. In many Nigerian communities, virginity, especially among women, is highly prized and linked to family honour.

However, the increasing influence of Western culture, the proliferation of social media, and the growing conversation around sexual liberation challenge these traditional views. Young adults are now more exposed to different ideologies about sex and relationships, leading some to question the relevance and feasibility of sexual purity in modern times.

Benefits and arguments for sexual purity

The argument for sexual purity often hinges on the benefits it supposedly offers, such as the avoidance of sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies, and the emotional complexities that can accompany sexual relationships. Proponents of sexual purity argue that waiting until marriage can lead to more meaningful and fulfilling sexual experiences within the confines of a committed relationship.

On the other hand, critics argue that the emphasis on sexual purity can lead to guilt and shame around natural sexual desires, unrealistic expectations about sex in marriage, and inadequate sexual education. There's also the argument that what happens between consenting adults should not be subject to moral policing.

A personal choice