IMD was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, who was a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago.

The main objective of celebrating this day is to promote positive male role models, celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, focus on men’s health and well-being. It also highlights discrimination against men, improve gender relations and promote gender equality, create a safe and better world.

To commemorate this year's edition, we'll be looking into Nigerian men who are currently making waves around the world today.

1. Silas Adekunle

Silas Adekunle is making waves in the world of Tech with his invention [ece-auto-gen]

He's one of the few that are breaking and making waves around the world for extraordinary inventions. Silas Adekunle is the CEO of Reach Robotics, a consumer robotics company, which he started at the University of West England, Bristol. He earned a first-class degree in Robotics from the University of the West of England. He emerged as one of the world's most revolutionary entrepreneurs for the 2019 One Young World award, which held in London between October 22 -25.

2. Olubayode Treasures-Olawunmi

Olubayode sets new Guiness World Records in 2019 [Pulse Nigeria]

Olubayode Treasures-Olawunmi sets a record of 150hours, a total of 5 days beating Nepali Deepak Sharma's record of 113 hours 15 minutes in 2008.

ALSO READ: Meet Nigerian teacher with 4 Guinness World Records

3. Divine Oduduru

Divine Oduduru breaks record for 100 and 200 meters [Texas Tec] Twitter

The Delta State-born Nigerian athlete breaks world records for 100 and 200 meters race. Oduduru started with the 100m, which he crossed in 9.95 seconds. He now holds the title for running the world's fastest time for this year in 100 meters. The 22-year-old crossed in 19.76 seconds in his first 200m of the 2019 season.

4. Adebayo Ogunlesi

Adebayo Ogunlesi acquired Edinburgh airport [Buzz Nigeria] Buzz Nigeria

Nigerian-born lawyer and investment banker. He is currently Chairman and Managing Partner at the private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) which he started in July 2006. He gained notoriety in 2006 when GIP bought London City Airport and later in 2009 when the same firm acquired the majority in London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth £1.455 billion.

GIP also owns Edinburgh Airport which they bought in 2012 and Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori bought in February 2018.

5. Adetunwase Adenle

Adetunwase Adenle is the only Nigerian that has Guiness World Records [Nairaland] nairaland

Adetunwase Adenle holds the record for the biggest painting that has been painted by the largest number of people. Adenle’s first Guinness World Record is said to be as big as a football field. It is a painting that has the highest number of recreations in the world. His second record is for the highest number of children who read together at the same time to encourage other children to read books.

Adenle’s third record is for the highest number of children to wash their hands together at the same time to promote personal hygiene.Finally, he set the record for creating the biggest post office stamp which was used to celebrate Lagos State at 50.