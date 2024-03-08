Their words and actions inspire, motivate, and encourage us to strive for a better world. Here are ten inspiring quotes from some of the most powerful women around the globe.

10 inspiring quotes from powerful women around the world

These quotes from women leaders, activists, and pioneers are a powerful reminder of the strength, courage, and wisdom that women possess. Let these words inspire you to pursue your dreams, stand up for what you believe in, and make a positive impact in the world.

1. Malala Yousafzai - Education Activist

"One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world."

2. Michelle Obama - Former First Lady of the United States

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."

3. Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."

4. Maya Angelou - Poet and Civil Rights Activist

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

5. Marie Curie - Physicist and Chemist

"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less."

6. Amelia Earhart - Aviation Pioneer

"The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity."

7. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Author

"We should all be feminists."

8. Oprah Winfrey - Media Executive and Philanthropist

"Turn your wounds into wisdom."

9. Greta Thunberg - Environmental Activist

"You are never too small to make a difference."

10. Eleanor Roosevelt - Former First Lady of the United States

"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."

