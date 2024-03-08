ADVERTISEMENT
10 inspiring quotes from powerful women around the world

Anna Ajayi

International Women's Day is marked every March 8, to celebrate the achievements of women.

Quotes from powerful women around the world
Quotes from powerful women around the world [OprahDaily]

Throughout history, women have made great contributions to society, breaking barriers and setting new standards for excellence.

Their words and actions inspire, motivate, and encourage us to strive for a better world. Here are ten inspiring quotes from some of the most powerful women around the globe.

These quotes from women leaders, activists, and pioneers are a powerful reminder of the strength, courage, and wisdom that women possess. Let these words inspire you to pursue your dreams, stand up for what you believe in, and make a positive impact in the world.

"One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world."

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less."

"The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity."

"We should all be feminists."

"Turn your wounds into wisdom."

"You are never too small to make a difference."

"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

