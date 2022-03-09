Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF) for Youths: Applications open to young innovators in Nigeria

This fellowship is a legacy initiative hosted at the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS) and funded by the Ford Foundation in honour of Mr Innocent Chukwuma, foremost Nigerian human rights activist, development and social justice leader who lived a life of service to humanity and development. Innocent was the Founder of CLEEN Foundation, the first African non-governmental organisation to receive the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Award for Creative and Effective Institution. He also served as Regional Director at the Ford Foundation Office for West Africa, where he led the Foundation’s social justice work in the region from 2013 to 2021. Innocent served on several boards and was the Vice-Chair of the Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF) in Nigeria, where he was leading the creation of the Nigeria National Advisory Board for Impact Investment (NAB).