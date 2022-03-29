RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

In this generation, age should not be mistaken for maturity and wisdom

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

It is high time consciousness begins to substitute age on the topic of maturity.

Age is just a number, that is losing relevance with each passing day.

Since the dawn of time, there has been a debate over the validity and relevance of age. Is age not just a number, or should it mean more? While conservatives may oppose that date of birth is just a figure, in the spirit of liberalism, another theory gaining popularity is fair. That age is in fact just a number that does not tell the full story of one’s wisdom in all forms as well as emotional/mental maturity.

It is unwise to conclude someone is wiser and more mature simply because that person is older (in age). More attributes allude to an individual's maturity than numerical values. Some of these traits include patience, sound advice, self-discipline, and other virtuous traits. If we take an intricate examination of society, it will be perceived that many who are supposed to be adults lack these core traits that define being one. They dismiss basic societal values by flaunting their immaturity publicly, so much that it leads to embarrassment and cultural ridicule. In an ideal world, maturity should simultaneously increase with age, unfortunately, the world we live in is far from perfect. In all industries, niches, numerous individuals possess tremendous intellect, amazing skills, problem-solving ideas, and accolades to their name. Sadly, these youngbloods let older men and women with none of these traits in comparison intimidate them. They belittle their self-esteem and water down their self-esteem by riding on the flawed age construct “I am older than you”.

In this generation, it is high time consciousness begins to substitute age on the topic of maturity. Age is just a number, that is losing relevance with each passing day.

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

