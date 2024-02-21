If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

While physical infidelity is easily recognised, emotional and digital forms of cheating have blurred the lines, making some people stray without even realising it.

Here are some subtle behaviours that may constitute cheating:

Emotional infidelity

Emotional infidelity occurs when you form a deep emotional attachment with someone outside your relationship, to the extent that it begins to replace the emotional connection with your partner. Here are signs you might be engaging in this form of cheating:

Sharing intimate details: You find yourself sharing personal thoughts, feelings, or problems with someone else, topics that you don't discuss with your partner. Seeking comfort: Turning to someone else for emotional support, comfort, or validation instead of your partner, especially during times of conflict or stress. Thinking of the other person constantly: If you're constantly thinking about another person and looking forward to your next interaction, you might be crossing a line.

Digital infidelity

The digital age has introduced a new frontier for infidelity, with seemingly innocent online interactions sometimes veering into inappropriate territory. Here's what might constitute digital cheating:

Secret conversations: Engaging in private conversations or exchanges that you wouldn't want your partner to see, including flirty texts or emotionally charged messages. Using dating apps: Maintaining active profiles on dating apps "just for fun" or out of curiosity can hurt your partner and betray their trust. Online affairs: Forming connections with people online that involve sexual or emotional intimacy, even without physical contact, is a form of infidelity.

Boundary crossing

Sometimes, actions that don't fit neatly into the categories of emotional or digital cheating can still be harmful to your relationship. These include:

Lying about your relationship status: Presenting yourself as single or downplaying the seriousness of your relationship to others is a red flag. Prioritising someone else: Consistently choosing to spend time with someone else over your partner, especially if it's done secretly, can be a form of betrayal. Physical intimacy without sex: Engaging in physically intimate behaviours, like cuddling or holding hands with someone other than your partner, can be considered cheating, depending on the boundaries of your relationship.

Reflecting on your actions

If any of these behaviours resonate with you, reflect on your actions and consider their impact on your relationship. Cheating, in any form, can cause emotional harm and betray the trust that is fundamental to a healthy relationship. Here are steps to take if you find yourself in this situation:

Honesty: Be honest with yourself about your actions and their motivations. Communication: Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about your feelings and the state of your relationship. Boundaries: Work together to establish clear boundaries and expectations moving forward.