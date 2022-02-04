If you are in danger, use any of these tricks to raise alarm

However, there are some tricks you can use to get attention without putting yourself in more danger.

1. Calling 911 to order a pizza:

This is becoming quite a staple in movies and TV shows. But, it actually does work! If you're in a bind and need to get help fast, dial 911 and order a pizza. The dispatcher will hear the order being placed and realize something is wrong. Just talk as if you're actually placing your order, giving your address for delivery, and reminding them that you're famished and need a large pizza with lots of toppings.

They may ask you some questions, but if you stay calm and don't give away the fact that you're in danger, they'll soon realize something is wrong and send help.

2. Hand signal:

A hand gesture made the rounds on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it's quite easy to make. You put your fingers facing the camera, or whoever you want to signal, and tuck your thumb. Then trap your thumb with your other four fingers.

It is intended to be silently displayed during video calls in order to alert loved ones, or even at the door when welcoming a visitor.

3. IPhone emergency sos:

This feature is quite well-known, but it's always a good idea to remind people of its existence. If you find yourself in danger, quickly press the sleep/wake button (on the side of your phone) five times. This will automatically call emergency services and send your location to them. After the call ends, your IPhone will send your current address to your emergency contacts.

This feature also exists on some android phones, but its use may vary depending on the model. For example, on Samsung, you hold down the power button for three seconds, and then tap emergency SOS. This will alert your emergency contact, with a link to your location.

4. Dropping items:

If you can't use your phone because it's being held or taken away from you, there are some other options. You could try to find a way to drop it in front of people who may be able to help. For example, if your captor takes you to a restaurant, you could drop your phone on the floor and ask someone nearby to retrieve it for you. If they're savvy, they'll notice that something is wrong and can help.