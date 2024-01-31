If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

He sees a future with you if he does these 5 things

True commitment is not just grand gestures. It's about sharing life's little details, trusting them with your deepest fears and dreams, and letting them into the sacred parts of your being.

When a partner trusts you with their fears, dreams, insecurities, and most private thoughts, it shows just how much they're invested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 5 other things your partner would do if he’s in it for the long run:

1. Share personal challenges

When your partner openly shares their personal struggles, challenges and past difficulties, it's a profound gesture of trust. Whether it's related to family, career, or personal growth, it shows a deep level of trust and commitment to the relationship.

2. Discuss future plans

Plans for the future are like a roadmap for a committed relationship. When your partner enthusiastically includes you in their future plans and seeks your opinion on major life decisions, it's a clear sign they see a long-term future with you. This can range from discussing living arrangements to career plans or even how many kids you might want.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Open up about fears and insecurities

A partner who shares their deepest fears and insecurities with you is showing a level of intimacy and trust that goes beyond the surface.

4. Involve family and friends

If your partner is keen on introducing you to their family and friends and actively involves you in their social life, it's a strong indicator of their serious intentions. This level of integration is a traditional hallmark of a committed relationship.

5. Be transparent about financial matters

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial matters are often considered private, but in a committed relationship, transparency in this area is crucial. When your partner is open about their financial situation, discusses money matters comfortably, and possibly plans financial goals with you, it shows a level of seriousness and trust in the relationship.