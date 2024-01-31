ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

Anna Ajayi

Figuring out if your partner is in it for the long haul can be tricky.

How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]
How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]

Genuine commitment goes beyond mere words; it's about actions, emotions, and the silent promises shared in intimate moments.

Recommended articles

True commitment is not just grand gestures. It's about sharing life's little details, trusting them with your deepest fears and dreams, and letting them into the sacred parts of your being.

When a partner trusts you with their fears, dreams, insecurities, and most private thoughts, it shows just how much they're invested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 5 other things your partner would do if he’s in it for the long run:

When your partner openly shares their personal struggles, challenges and past difficulties, it's a profound gesture of trust. Whether it's related to family, career, or personal growth, it shows a deep level of trust and commitment to the relationship.

Plans for the future are like a roadmap for a committed relationship. When your partner enthusiastically includes you in their future plans and seeks your opinion on major life decisions, it's a clear sign they see a long-term future with you. This can range from discussing living arrangements to career plans or even how many kids you might want.

ADVERTISEMENT

A partner who shares their deepest fears and insecurities with you is showing a level of intimacy and trust that goes beyond the surface.

If your partner is keen on introducing you to their family and friends and actively involves you in their social life, it's a strong indicator of their serious intentions. This level of integration is a traditional hallmark of a committed relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial matters are often considered private, but in a committed relationship, transparency in this area is crucial. When your partner is open about their financial situation, discusses money matters comfortably, and possibly plans financial goals with you, it shows a level of seriousness and trust in the relationship.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

3 effective ways to get rid of bedbugs in your home

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

How to know you have ADHD as an adult

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

10 most notorious con artists in human history

10 most notorious con artists in human history

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

How to financially survive in Nigeria as a young adult in your 20s

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

Find out the shocking menu of the world's most expensive restaurant

Find out the shocking menu of the world's most expensive restaurant

4 ways to order more food at a restaurant and pay less

4 ways to order more food at a restaurant and pay less

How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for $242 million

How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for $242 million

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Experience divine transformations this February at Healing school online prayer conference

Experience divine transformations this February at Healing school online prayer conference

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities