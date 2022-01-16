Identity politics has become such a big deal.. but is it a good thing?

Because any identity(s) one chooses to belong to influences how the world interacts with us and vice-versa.

In 2022, it is no doubt Identity has become integral to politics all around the globe. Citizens of every country can no longer sit on the fence over major issues. One could argue there is beauty in the philosophy diversity construct, yes! There is beauty to it but only on the surface. When you look closer, all there is confusion and chaos—birthing more confusion and chaos under the guise of progress.

Whether it's over Climate Change, Pride, Social equality, we continue to witness how camps from different identities would log heads rather than stay humble and listen to the objective truth.

A great example of this saddening scenario of the current mutating COVID-19 pandemic raging in our countries. Please take a minute to observe how an epidemic as explicit as it sounds has been made twisted and diffused with diverse opinions, reactions, and beliefs are slowing the pace at which we arrive at a permanent solution.

The most frustrating yet fair part about all of this is that we must respect everyone's choice with whatever they identify as or camp they pledge allegiance to. Because at the end of the day, we have free will.[Even God honors that]

But what happens when that free will to do and undo according to the statutes of ‘Identity’ negatively impacts the lives and liberty of others. What happens when the desire to step into one identity(s) demands fact and common sense be thrown out the window.

A diverse range of socio-political identities in society is beautiful, but at what point do we realize some lines are being crossed. The pillars of many of these so-called identities emerging out of every corner are feelings and emotions. Meaning they are the two agents behind the steering wheel moving our world, rather than undiluted fact and earnest logic.