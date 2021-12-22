Just so I did not play back the childhood trauma we experienced, where our parents ask us to get our slippers while they take the opportunity to run away; leaving us to cry the moment we find out that they have left without us.
I paid for an overpriced candy at a supermarket
I needed to grab a few things from the supermarket when my seven year old cousin insisted that he wanted to come along with me.
I agreed to take him along with me. Getting to the supermarket, I had shopped for everything we needed, and it was time to go. But my cousin pointed at a chocolate that he wanted so I just picked it, and added it to our cart.
Instead of leaving it in the cart, he went ahead to pick it, opened it, and started eating before we got to the counter.
When we got to the counter, the cashier started collating the prices of our items, and I handed over the chocolate my cousin had eaten half-way to her so she could add it to the total prices of our items, to my surprise, the price was double what i estimated. I asked her the prices of each item just so we are sure that there wasn't a miscalculation, and everything was normal until she mentioned the price of the chocolate.
What?! I screamed in shock, and froze in debt for two seconds. Because who would have expected that a small chunk of chocolate in a fancy nice wrapper would be three thousand naira. I mean the taste wasn't that good, wasn't a lot of quantity, and contained a higher percentage of groundnut.
I looked around for five minutes to see if a savior was coming to save me from that bill but there was no Angel in sight, not even any human in a white regalia. So I gave up, and paid for the items while crying hot tears inside of me.
This was the part where I expected my “crown prince” to show up and clear my debt just as described by nollywood, but that was me paying from my pocket. Another win for nollywood.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng