I only wanted to be an adult because of two pieces of meat but adulthood is a set up

I always wondered why my dad was the only one who got to eat two portions of meat, and I had to sneak to the kitchen to steal meat, but now I see adulthood is just a setup.

These were some of the best things about being a child;

Playing all-day

Words like 'KPIs', 'CGPA', 'budget' and 'deadlines' are alien to children who play all day.

Once you get back from school, you fling your backpacks and go out to play.

Sometimes, you don't even remember that you are supposed to wash your uniform.

In the morning, you suddenly remember, and you hurriedly wash your uniform and towel dry it or iron it.

Not worrying about money and bills

One of the best thing about being a child is having your parents finance your life, but adulthood has you paying all your bills, the absolute ghetto.

No relationship dramas

When we were young, we didn’t have relationship drama.

Now that everybody is getting married, I keep thinking, ‘Are we all not children?’ We aren't anymore. We meet the opposite sex and have to navigate romantic relationships and eventually get married.

Not having enough time

As an adult, you start hearing things like ‘work-life balance’ or ‘you have to make time for the people that matter’ this is because you just don’t have enough time, especially when you have kids, they take up all your energy and time.

Children have no sense of urgency, just lounging all day. Babies are especially unemployed and do not even go to school.

Birthdays are not as fun as they used to be