How-Tos: Enjoy yourself at a Nigerian wedding party
How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
If you are not careful you might feel like you are using all your money to buy asoebi. (identical attire worn by the bride's and groom's friends and family).
Nigerian weddings are fun without of course the scramble to get rice and party packs.
It is a multimillion naira business and Nigerians spare no expense to have the most elaborate wedding parties.
Here are a few ways to ensure guaranteed enjoyment at parties.
- Only go for an owambe (party) if you are extremely close to the person getting married. You do not want to waste resources on a casual acquaintance except you have such resources and time in excess.
- Do not go alone, always go with a friend or a group of friends.
- Dress to slay. Go hard or go home. Ladies, do beautiful and classy makeup. Guys, buy a new shoe. You bought the asoebi, you better take slaying pictures for Instagram.
- Do not out stage the bride or groom if you do not want to trend on social media. Recently this lady trended for dancing rambunctiously and showing too much cleavage. Know your place as a supporter and friend. Don’t start dancing like you have lost your home training. What if you soulmate is watching and your dancing causes him/her to change their minds? Think it through before you throw your shirt away.
- Go with fresh minted notes, and spray the money like a boss.
- Eat at home before going because food is not guaranteed at Nigerian weddings.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng