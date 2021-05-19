RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How-Tos: Enjoy yourself at a Nigerian wedding party

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

How-Tos is a content series at Pulse that teaches stuff to make your life easier.

Nigerians love a good wedding party {newyorktimes}
Nigerians love a good wedding party {newyorktimes} Pulse Nigeria

If you are within 20 – 30 years you probably have more than one friend or acquaintance getting married every weekend.

Recommended articles

If you are not careful you might feel like you are using all your money to buy asoebi. (identical attire worn by the bride's and groom's friends and family).

Nigerian weddings are fun without of course the scramble to get rice and party packs.

It is a multimillion naira business and Nigerians spare no expense to have the most elaborate wedding parties.

Here are a few ways to ensure guaranteed enjoyment at parties.

  1. Only go for an owambe (party) if you are extremely close to the person getting married. You do not want to waste resources on a casual acquaintance except you have such resources and time in excess.
  2. Do not go alone, always go with a friend or a group of friends.
  3. Dress to slay. Go hard or go home. Ladies, do beautiful and classy makeup. Guys, buy a new shoe. You bought the asoebi, you better take slaying pictures for Instagram. 
  4. Do not out stage the bride or groom if you do not want to trend on social media. Recently this lady trended for dancing rambunctiously and showing too much cleavage. Know your place as a supporter and friend. Don’t start dancing like you have lost your home training. What if you soulmate is watching and your dancing causes him/her to change their minds? Think it through before you throw your shirt away.
  5. Go with fresh minted notes, and spray the money like a boss.
  6. Eat at home before going because food is not guaranteed at Nigerian weddings.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'