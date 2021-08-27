After a long day of work, school or whatever it is that takes you out of the house, you need to come back home and feel comforted and accepted.

If you work at home, that is more reason to make your house as comfortable as possible.

When we talk about home décor, our minds tend to run wild thinking of expensive stuff. But it isn't so; these are five cheap items to beautify your home:

1. Good lighting

A bright space is a happy space. Good lighting brightens up your space. You can also have dim lights for times you aren’t in the mood for a full glare.

2. Flowers

They have an instant effect on your room. You can buy synthetic flowers or real ones. You can also buy plants that do not need to be watered. An example would be ponytail palm, succulents, pothos, snake plant and so on. Synthetic flowers are great because they come in different colours too.

3. Mirrors

Most men don’t have mirrors in their homes/room and that is such a bad thing! Mirrors and glass add elegance to the environment.

This is not a mirror with plastic edges nailed on the wall. No, full-length mirrors or a dresser with a mirror attached.

4. Artwork and painting

Here is the mistake people make. They try to buy really expensive artwork. Art doesn’t have to be so expensive. To beautify your home you need more than one. Sometimes the art by the roadside is cheap and beautiful, you should consider that.

5. Organization