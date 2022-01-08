How to write easier without sacrificing your standard or quality

Start with an outline or rough draft.

This is one key - especially for long pieces of writing. When you have a framework to work from, filling in the details becomes more straightforward – almost like putting together a puzzle.

Another way to view it is once you have an idea of what needs to go where it's easier to work on each part in turn and then piece them together.

2.Draft in sections

Breaking up your thoughts into discrete sections also makes it easier to build a solid foundation for your work and then add more details on top of that base. For example, if you're writing about how computers are used by humans (what people do with them), start by talking about the tasks people perform with computers before getting into how the machine itself works.

3.Capture your ideas as they come

Don't wait until you've finished an entire draft to start thinking about the next section. Instead, capture your ideas as soon as they occur – even if it's just a quick note like "I need to talk more about X here" or "add something on Y." This will help you remain focused and avoid losing steam before you've even finished writing the first draft.

4.Keep your writing style consistent.

Once you've started a blog, it can be tempting to think of yourself as a "real writer" and let your inner critic take over – but don't! Instead, stay true to the voice that made readers fall in love with your blog in the first place. Worrying about sounding like a "real writer" will only lead to self-censorship, and that's the death of good writing.

5.Don't be afraid to experiment.

No one ever became an exceptional writer without experimenting with different styles and genres. Branch out from time to time, try new things, and don't be afraid to make mistakes. You'll learn more about your writing voice in the process, and you may even stumble onto a new favorite genre.

6.Use a dictionary (and other resources)

There's nothing wrong with using a dictionary – or a thesaurus, or an encyclopedia, for that matter – when writing. In fact, it's a good idea to do so. Not only will you make sure your spelling and grammar are correct, but you may also find the perfect word to precisely express what you mean.