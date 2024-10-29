The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese skincare tool, usually made from jade or rose quartz, that has been used for centuries to help improve blood flow, reduce puffiness, and leave skin looking fresh and healthy.

However, to get the best results, you need to know the right way to use it. When used properly, a gua sha stone can help relax your facial muscles, ease tension, and even give your skin a natural glow.

Let’s walk through how to use a gua sha stone for your skincare routine.

What is a gua sha stone?

A gua sha stone is a small, smooth tool, typically crafted from natural stone like jade or rose quartz. Known for its unique shape, the gua sha stone is designed to glide gently over the face, following the natural curves of your skin. Each stone is different, and many come in heart, wing, or oval shapes to fit various parts of the face.

Steps for using a gua sha stone

1. Start with clean skin and a bit of oil

Begin by cleansing your face to remove any dirt or makeup. Afterwards, apply a few drops of facial oil or a light moisturiser. This will help the gua sha stone glide smoothly over your skin without causing any pulling. Oils like jojoba or argan are gentle options that nourish your skin during the massage.

2. Hold the stone at an angle

Hold the gua sha stone flat against your face, around 15 degrees. This angle ensures that the stone glides gently rather than pressing too hard into your skin. This gentle pressure is enough to stimulate blood flow without causing irritation.

3. Move from the inside out

Start from the centre of your face and move outward. For example, begin at the side of your nose and move the stone out towards your cheek. Repeat each stroke around 3-5 times. This technique helps to boost circulation and encourages the release of any built-up fluid or tension in your skin.

4. Focus on key areas

Different areas of your face will benefit from specific motions. For the jawline, move the stone upwards toward the ear. For the forehead, start at the middle and glide the stone towards your temples. These movements help relax the muscles in those areas, making your skin look smoother and firmer over time.

5. End with a light touch on the neck

Gently use the gua sha stone on your neck by moving it downwards from your jawline. This step helps drain any fluid build-up and supports the lymphatic system, which can enhance your skin’s natural glow.

Things to keep in mind

Avoid pressing too hard. Gua sha should be a relaxing process, not painful or uncomfortable. If you have sensitive or inflamed skin, consult with a dermatologist before adding gua sha to your routine. Lastly, always clean your gua sha stone after each use to keep it free of any oils or bacteria.

