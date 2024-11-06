How to easily tell if an egg has gone bad

Eggs are a staple in many kitchens around the world. They’re affordable, nutritious, and can be used in endless recipes.

But like any perishable food, eggs don’t last forever. So how can you tell if an egg has gone bad? Thankfully, there are some simple tricks and tests you can do at home to check if your eggs are still good.

We’re here to guide you through these steps so you can stay safe and avoid the frustration of wasting food.

1. Check the expiry date

One of the easiest ways to know if an egg has gone bad is to look at the expiry or sell-by date on the carton. If the date has passed, the egg might still be okay to use, but it’s a sign you should test it before cooking. Eggs can stay fresh a bit longer than their expiry date if stored properly, but it’s best to be cautious.

2. The float test

The float test is a simple and reliable way to check if an egg is fresh or bad. Fill a bowl or glass with cold water and gently place the egg in it. Here’s what to look for:

If the egg sinks to the bottom and lies flat on its side, it’s fresh and safe to eat.

If it sinks but stands upright on the bottom, it’s still good but should be used soon.

If the egg floats to the surface, it has gone bad and should be thrown away. This happens because, over time, air builds up inside the egg, causing it to float.

3. Give it a sniff

Your nose can be a powerful tool in detecting a spoiled egg. If you’re not sure, crack the egg open on a clean plate or bowl and give it a good sniff.

Fresh eggs have a very mild smell or no smell at all. If the egg smells bad, like sulfur or anything foul, it has spoiled and should be discarded immediately. Trust your sense of smell; it rarely fails.

4. Check the eggshell

Examine the eggshell for any cracks, sliminess, or powdery spots. A slimy or cracked shell can mean that bacteria have entered the egg, making it unsafe to eat. If the shell looks dry but has a powdery texture, it may have mould. In both cases, it’s better to be safe and throw the egg away.

5. Inspect the egg

When you crack an egg open, pay attention to how it looks. A fresh egg will have a firm, slightly raised yolk and thick, gel-like egg white.