How to talk to your kids about poverty

Poverty is a hard subject to talk about with kids, but not impossible.

Poverty can be defined as the state of being without enough money or resources to buy what you need and participate in your community's activities - which might include education, healthcare, food, etc.

Determining exactly how much money it takes for someone or their family to meet their needs is quite difficult, that's why it's best your children understand these things in order to have empathy when you refuse them some things, so they realise why.

Steps to take to talk to them about poverty include:

1. Poverty is different from being broke

Teach them that people can be poor, even if they have a lot of money. Poverty means you don't have enough resources to meet your basic needs , and those with lots of money might still not have enough resources for their basic needs. Poverty doesn't mean someone's lazy or stupid - it could happen to anyone actually, that is if they don't put in hard work or think about their future.

2. Poverty is not something to be ashamed of

It's easy for kids to think it is, especially if they live in a more affluent neighbourhood. Poverty can happen at any time and you need not feel bad or embarrassed about it - the worst thing that could happen when your money becomes insufficient is that you get help from others rather than suffer at home with the burden of your family needs weighing you down. You shouldn't be happy with poverty, but find happiness in it.

3. Poverty is not a disease

It doesn't mean that you're sick or dirty. Poverty can be caused by many different things, like losing your job, being born into a poor family or getting injured and no longer being able to work. Kids, especially at schools, and born into money, feel like they shouldn't associate with their poor counterparts because they may smell like them or suddenly become poor. Teach your children that this is hardly true.

There are lots of ways to help kids understand poverty. If they're having trouble getting it by word of mouth - books are a great way to start.

You can also talk about people in your life who are living in poverty, whether they're friends, family members, or characters in books or movies.