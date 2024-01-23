How to take charge of your menstrual cycle and boost productivity

That's right, your monthly visitor is the ultimate game-changer, ready to boost your brain, build relationships, and conquer life.

Want to ace that presentation? Attract your soulmate like a moth to a flame? This ain't just wishful thinking, it's science.

So, how can you use the phases of your cycle to your advantage at work, and in your relationships? Let's break it down:

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 1: The follicular phase

Think of this as your "pre-game." Energy levels are high, creativity is overflowing, and your brain is sharp enough to cut diamonds. This is the perfect time to learn a new skill, pick up a hobby, or start that project you've been dreaming about.

At work: Pitch that crazy idea, schedule those important meetings, and unleash your inner boss lady. Confidence is your middle name this week.

In relationships: Spark something new. Organise a girls' night, flirt with your crush, or plan a romantic date. Your charisma is on point, so go get 'em, tiger!

Phase 2: The ovulation phase

ADVERTISEMENT

The ovulatory phase is the time when your estrogen and testosterone levels are peaking.

At work: Collaborate, negotiate, and network like a pro. This is the golden hour for building bridges and getting everyone on board with your brilliant ideas.

In relationships: Deepen your connections. Have those heart-to-heart conversations, mend a friendship, or express your love to your partner. You could plan a date night or surprise your partner with a thoughtful gesture during this period

Phase 3: The luteal phase

During the luteal phase, you might find yourself more detail-oriented and organised. Take advantage of this by tackling your to-do list and conquering those everyday tasks that usually seem overwhelming.

ADVERTISEMENT

At work: Focus on details, analyse data, and tie up loose ends. Your concentration is laser-sharp, so tackle those meticulous tasks with confidence.

In relationships: Be a rock for your loved ones. Offer support, listen actively, and shower them with affection.

Phase 4: The menstrual phase

The menstrual phase, when your body might crave a little more tender love and care, is the perfect time to pamper yourself.

Menstrual self-care is a must.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treat yourself to a spa day, and indulge in comfort food. Don't let the cramps dampen your spirits, queen. This is your power nap before the next round. Use this time to rest, recharge, and strategise for the future.

At work: Delegate tasks, take breaks and avoid making any major decisions. Listen to your body and prioritise rest.

In relationships: Be gentle with yourself and others. Communication might be a bit slower, so just focus on understanding and support.

Periods are a natural part of being a woman, and each phase has its own strengths. Learn to listen to your body, and tap into your Period Power.