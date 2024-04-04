7 reasons you stress eat and how to stop

These hormones can wreak havoc on our systems, leaving us feeling depleted and vulnerable. Food can then become a powerful coping mechanism, offering a temporary sense of relief and comfort. But why do we do this? Why do we turn to food when we're stressed?

Here's the thing: stress eating is a double-edged sword. It may provide some short-term satisfaction, but can ultimately lead to a host of negative consequences, from weight gain and digestive issues to low self-esteem and a heightened stress response.

So, how do we break this cycle? How do we stop stress from dictating our dietary choices? By understanding the reasons behind stress eating and developing healthier coping mechanisms, we can take back control of our eating habits and our well-being.

7 reasons why we stress eat

1. Stress hormones and cravings

When we're stressed, our bodies release cortisol, a hormone that can increase our appetite and cravings for sugary, fatty, and processed foods. These foods can trigger the release of dopamine, another feel-good hormone, that can temporarily alleviate stress.

2. Emotional comfort

Food can provide a sense of comfort and security, especially during challenging times. Eating can be calming and distracting, giving us a temporary escape from our worries.

3. Lack of energy

Stress can zap our energy levels, making us feel tired and sluggish. In an attempt to boost our energy, we may turn to sugary snacks or processed foods for a quick pick-me-up.

4. Poor coping mechanisms

If we haven't developed healthy ways to manage stress, we're more likely to turn to food for comfort. This can be especially true if we grew up in a household where food was used as a reward or a coping mechanism.

5. Boredom

Sometimes, stress eating can be triggered by boredom. When we're feeling restless or unchallenged, we may mindlessly munch on food out of habit.

6. Social eating

Stressful situations can often involve social gatherings that revolve around food. Work lunches, holiday dinners, and social outings can all lead to overeating, especially if we're feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

7. Negative self-talk

When we're stressed, we may engage in negative self-talk, beating ourselves up for our mistakes or feeling overwhelmed by our challenges. This negativity can lead to emotional eating as a way to numb or soothe our emotions.

Breaking the cycle: How to stop stress eating

Now that we understand the reasons behind stress eating, here are some strategies to help us break the cycle and develop healthier coping mechanisms:

1. Identify your triggers

The first step is to identify what triggers your stress eating. Is it a fight with a loved one? A difficult conversation with a colleague? Certain emotions like boredom or anxiety? Once you know your triggers, you can start to develop strategies to avoid them or manage them more healthily.

2. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is the practice of paying attention to the present moment without judgment. By becoming more mindful of our thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations, we can learn to recognise the urge to stress eat before we mindlessly reach for food. Mindfulness techniques like meditation and deep breathing can be helpful in this regard.

3. Develop healthy coping mechanisms

When you feel the urge to stress eat, have a toolbox of healthy coping mechanisms at your disposal. This could include exercise, spending time in nature, listening to calming music, talking to a friend, or engaging in a relaxing hobby.

4. Eat regularly and nourishingly

When we're stressed, our bodies crave quick sources of energy. Unfortunately, this leads to unhealthy food choices. By eating regular meals and snacks throughout the day, we can help to stabilise our blood sugar levels and reduce cravings. Make sure your meals and snacks are packed with nutritious ingredients that will nourish your body and mind.