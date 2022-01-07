How to spend quality time with each kid when you have twins

Parents everywhere spend a lot of time in the day trying to give attention to both kids without neglecting one. It is not an easy task when you have twins, but it's definitely possible.

Here are some ideas that will help you create quality moments with each kid:

Twins play dates

Twins can play together most of their games; this way they get along better and have more fun while playing. As for parents, we do not need to stay all the time supervising them because there is no fighting or quarrels between them.

One-on-one date night

This idea works best with toddlers who crave individual attention from mommy or daddy already. You simply plan a nice dinner out alone just for yourself and your little one, one for each parent, although you could swap the next time.

Set time aside for each kid individually

This way they can learn how to spend valuable time with their parents on their own and be confident that you will come back after a few hours without them feeling abandoned or left alone.

Take them on mini-vacations

Twins can be a handful, but they are also twice the fun. If you're up for it, take them both with you on a quick getaway to your favorite spot.

This is not only a great way to spend time with each kid individually, but it's also a fantastic way to create some lasting family memories together.

Read books aloud

Twins are growing fast, and their little minds absorb everything. Take out some of your favorite children's stories or fairy tales when you go to bed at night (or in the afternoons if they're napping) and take turns reading them with each kid individually. This will help reinforce positive family time together that can be cherished later on down the road for years to come!

Doing things one at a time will help minimize any jealousy or competition that may arise between twins and allow each child to feel special in their own unique way.