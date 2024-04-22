How to share and transfer data on Glo

Need to help a friend in data distress? Running low yourself and need a quick top-up from a generous buddy? Sharing and transferring data on Glo is a simple process that can be your saving grace (or theirs) in data-hungry times.

There are three main ways to share and transfer data on Glo:

Direct data transfer code: This is a quick and easy option for sharing a specific amount of data from your own bundle.

Menu-based data sharing: This method allows you to navigate a menu with more options for sharing and transferring data.

SMS data sharing: This option lets you initiate data sharing by sending a simple text message.

Sharing data with the direct transfer code

This method is perfect when you know exactly how much data you want to share. Here's how to do it:

Dial 127: This USSD code is your gateway to Glo's data management services. Enter recipient's number: Type in the phone number of the friend you're about to bless with some data. Enter data amount: Choose the amount of data you want to transfer. Options typically range from small amounts like 10MB to larger bundles depending on your plan. Send: Confirm the details and send the request. Confirmation message: You'll receive a confirmation message once the data transfer is complete. Your friend will also be notified of their data top-up.

For a more straightforward process, dial *127*00*[friend’s number]# e.g. Dial *127*00*080XXXXXXXX#.

Sharing Data with the menu-based system

This method offers more options for managing your data sharing:

*Dial 777#: This USSD code will open a menu of Glo services. Select "Data": Navigate the menu using the numbers on your keypad. Choose "Share Data Plan": This option allows you to share your data plan or transfer data to another Glo subscriber. Select "Share" (or "Transfer" depending on your preference): Sharing allows you to share a portion of your existing data plan, while transferring lets you send a specific data bundle as a gift. Follow menu prompts: Depending on your choice (share or transfer), the menu will guide you through further steps, including entering the recipient's number and choosing the data amount/plan. Confirm transfer: Review the details and confirm the data sharing or transfer. Confirmation message: You'll receive a confirmation message upon successful transfer.

Sharing data with SMS

For a quick and convenient way to initiate data sharing, you can use SMS:

Open your phone's messaging app to compose a new text message. Type "Share [Friend's Number] [Data Amount] MB" (or GB): In the message body, replace "[Friend's Number]" with the recipient's phone number and "[Data Amount]" with the amount of data you want to share (in MB or GB). Send SMS to 127: Send the message to the shortcode 127. You'll receive a confirmation message upon successful initiation of data sharing. Your friend will also be notified.

Important considerations

Data sharing limits: There may be limits on the amount of data you can share or transfer depending on your Glo plan.

Data expiry: Shared data typically follows the expiry date of your existing plan. Be mindful of this when choosing the amount to share.

Multiple recipients: While you can't directly share data with multiple recipients simultaneously, you can repeat the process for each friend in need.

Data sharing is a great way to help out friends and family but be responsible. Here are some tips:

Don't share more data than you can afford or that would leave you short for your own needs.

Let your friend know how much data you're sharing so they can manage their usage accordingly.

For short-term data needs, consider using Wi-Fi hotspots at cafes, libraries, or public spaces.