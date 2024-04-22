ADVERTISEMENT
How to share and transfer data on Glo

Anna Ajayi

Sharing and transferring data on Glo has never been easier.

How to share data on Glo [TelecomQuest]
How to share data on Glo [TelecomQuest]

Running out of data can be annoying, especially when you're glued to your phone catching up on the latest trends or chatting with friends.

Need to help a friend in data distress? Running low yourself and need a quick top-up from a generous buddy? Sharing and transferring data on Glo is a simple process that can be your saving grace (or theirs) in data-hungry times.

There are three main ways to share and transfer data on Glo:

  • Direct data transfer code: This is a quick and easy option for sharing a specific amount of data from your own bundle.
  • Menu-based data sharing: This method allows you to navigate a menu with more options for sharing and transferring data.
  • SMS data sharing: This option lets you initiate data sharing by sending a simple text message.
This method is perfect when you know exactly how much data you want to share. Here's how to do it:

  1. Dial 127: This USSD code is your gateway to Glo's data management services.
  2. Enter recipient's number: Type in the phone number of the friend you're about to bless with some data.
  3. Enter data amount: Choose the amount of data you want to transfer. Options typically range from small amounts like 10MB to larger bundles depending on your plan.
  4. Send: Confirm the details and send the request.
  5. Confirmation message: You'll receive a confirmation message once the data transfer is complete. Your friend will also be notified of their data top-up.

For a more straightforward process, dial *127*00*[friend’s number]# e.g. Dial *127*00*080XXXXXXXX#.

How to share and transfer data on Glo [Legitng]
How to share and transfer data on Glo [Legitng] Pulse Nigeria

This method offers more options for managing your data sharing:

  1. *Dial 777#: This USSD code will open a menu of Glo services.
  2. Select "Data": Navigate the menu using the numbers on your keypad.
  3. Choose "Share Data Plan": This option allows you to share your data plan or transfer data to another Glo subscriber.
  4. Select "Share" (or "Transfer" depending on your preference): Sharing allows you to share a portion of your existing data plan, while transferring lets you send a specific data bundle as a gift.
  5. Follow menu prompts: Depending on your choice (share or transfer), the menu will guide you through further steps, including entering the recipient's number and choosing the data amount/plan.
  6. Confirm transfer: Review the details and confirm the data sharing or transfer.
  7. Confirmation message: You'll receive a confirmation message upon successful transfer.
For a quick and convenient way to initiate data sharing, you can use SMS:

  1. Open your phone's messaging app to compose a new text message.
  2. Type "Share [Friend's Number] [Data Amount] MB" (or GB): In the message body, replace "[Friend's Number]" with the recipient's phone number and "[Data Amount]" with the amount of data you want to share (in MB or GB).
  3. Send SMS to 127: Send the message to the shortcode 127.
  4. You'll receive a confirmation message upon successful initiation of data sharing. Your friend will also be notified.
How to share and transfer data on Glo [VTU.ng]
How to share and transfer data on Glo [VTU.ng] Pulse Nigeria
  • Data sharing limits: There may be limits on the amount of data you can share or transfer depending on your Glo plan.
  • Data expiry: Shared data typically follows the expiry date of your existing plan. Be mindful of this when choosing the amount to share.
  • Multiple recipients: While you can't directly share data with multiple recipients simultaneously, you can repeat the process for each friend in need.
Data sharing is a great way to help out friends and family but be responsible. Here are some tips:

  • Don't share more data than you can afford or that would leave you short for your own needs.
  • Let your friend know how much data you're sharing so they can manage their usage accordingly.
  • For short-term data needs, consider using Wi-Fi hotspots at cafes, libraries, or public spaces.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

