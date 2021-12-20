RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to set up a Christmas tree

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the most hallowed Christmas traditions is hanging up a Christmas tree. It is a great bonding activity for members of the family.

Christmas tree makes the season better [Istockphoto]
Christmas tree makes the season better [Istockphoto]

When choosing a tree you can use a real tree or a fake one. In Nigeria, most people use fake trees and this has many advantages. The main advantage of using a fake tree is that it does not get old and die and you can always reuse it every year.

Recommended articles

So how do you set up a Christmas tree?

Your Christmas tree can be based on a particular theme. It could be the theme of the birth of Jesus so all your ornaments would be able to do that.

You might have to set it up from the pack and mount it yourself. Do not forget to fluff it properly to look full and fresh. Don’t worry, it is not hard to mount. Also, some trees can be bought already mounted.

Whatever you do, put the lights on first. That should be your first task.

Make sure each branch on every tree is hung with an ornament. Add all the heavy ornaments to the bottom and the lighter ones at the top.

Keep your tree in a prominent position in your house. Always choose a good angle.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to set up a Christmas tree

How to set up a Christmas tree

5 tips on how to look your best for Christmas

5 tips on how to look your best for Christmas

4 reasons the harmattan season causes the flu to spread

4 reasons the harmattan season causes the flu to spread

Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

Wizkid, Olamide arrive Livespot X Festival together

Wizkid, Olamide arrive Livespot X Festival together

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Places in Africa you need to visit

Places in Africa you need to visit