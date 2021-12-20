How to set up a Christmas tree

So how do you set up a Christmas tree?

1. Pick a theme

Your Christmas tree can be based on a particular theme. It could be the theme of the birth of Jesus so all your ornaments would be able to do that.

2. Unwrap it from the pack and fluff it

You might have to set it up from the pack and mount it yourself. Do not forget to fluff it properly to look full and fresh. Don’t worry, it is not hard to mount. Also, some trees can be bought already mounted.

3. Put the lights first

Whatever you do, put the lights on first. That should be your first task.

4. Distribute the ornaments evenly around the tree

Make sure each branch on every tree is hung with an ornament. Add all the heavy ornaments to the bottom and the lighter ones at the top.

5. Choose a good angle