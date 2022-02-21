How to practice self-care

Self-care is important for everyone because you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sometimes you have to put yourself first. You should learn to pay attention to your self-care because it affects your mental health.

Here are 4 ways you can engage in self-care;

Get enough sleep:

Getting enough sleep is a form of self-care and you need to sleep well because it affects your health. Research shows that an adult needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night and you shouldn’t deprive yourself of sleep. Having enough sleep will help you concentrate and when you are able to concentrate, you’ll be more productive. When you sleep for less than seven hours per night, there’s possibility of an increase in the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. You should learn to pay attention to your sleeping schedule.

2.Drink 2L of water daily:

In order to prevent dehydration, you need to take at two litres of water daily. Our body loses water daily from bodily excretions and through the skin. Taking lots of water helps to nurture the body by cleansing toxins the body. It also gives you a clearer skin and it helps your kidney gain balance. You can try to set a daily water daily goal. This will help your intake of water.

3.Practice gratitude:

Gratitude helps you to worry less and see more good things around you. It helps reduce anxiety, stress and depression. You can practice gratitude by paying attention to the little things around you and appreciate them. You can also cultivate the habit of writing out things you are grateful for on a daily basis.

4.Exercise your body: