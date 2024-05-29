ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Anna Ajayi

Is it possible to slow down ageing and even reverse it naturally?

Ageing can be slowed down or even reversed [DALL-E2024]
Ageing can be slowed down or even reversed [DALL-E2024]

Ageing is an inevitable part of life, but what if you could slow it down or even reverse it? While we cannot stop the clock, we can certainly turn back the hands by making healthy lifestyle choices.

Recommended articles

But how you can achieve this?

Physical activity is crucial for maintaining a youthful body and mind. Aim for a mix of aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Consistent workouts are important [tortacos]
Consistent workouts are important [tortacos] Pulse Nigeria
  • Aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling improve cardiovascular health.
  • Strength training helps build and maintain muscle mass, which decreases with age.
  • Flexibility exercises like yoga and stretching enhance joint health and reduce the risk of injuries.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) can improve mitochondrial function and muscle health. It involves short bursts of intense activity followed by rest or low-intensity exercise. This type of training can slow cellular ageing and boost overall fitness.

A balanced diet rich in nutrients can significantly impact your ageing process. Focus on consuming:

ADVERTISEMENT
Eat healthy [Health]
Eat healthy [Health] Pulse Nigeria
  • Fruits and vegetables: They are high in antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and inflammation.
  • Healthy fats: Found in fish, nuts, and avocados, these fats support brain health and reduce inflammation.
  • Lean proteins: Essential for maintaining muscle mass and repairing tissues.
Stay hydrated [iStock]
Stay hydrated [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin and organ function. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Proper hydration helps flush out toxins and keeps your skin looking plump and youthful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep is vital for cellular repair and overall health. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Get enough sleep
Get enough sleep Skimping on sleep is connected to all kinds of poor health outcomes that can shorten your lifespan, including obesity and high blood pressure, decreased immune function, and heart disease. Not getting enough sleep can also change the way your metabolism works, impacting key hunger hormones in the brain. This results in a desire to eat more, and specifically, more junk foods. That's why longevity experts stress the importance of getting a good night's rest as often as possible. Business Insider USA

Establish a bedtime routine, keep your sleep environment dark and cool, and avoid screens before bedtime to improve sleep quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic stress can accelerate ageing. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as:

  • Meditation: Helps calm the mind and reduce stress hormones.
Meditation helps (Pinterest)
Meditation helps (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria
  • Deep breathing Exercises: Simple techniques that can be done anywhere to lower stress levels.
  • Mindfulness: Being present in the moment can reduce anxiety and improve mental well-being.
ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in meaningful relationships and social activities can improve mental health and longevity. Stay connected with friends and family, and participate in community activities.

Keep your brain active. Mental stimulation is important for maintaining cognitive function. Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as:

  • Learning new skills: Take up a new hobby or learn a new language.
  • Puzzles and games: Activities like Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and chess keep your mind sharp.
  • Reading: Regular reading can improve brain function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
ADVERTISEMENT

Harmful habits like smoking accelerate the ageing process and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

Avoid smoking
Avoid smoking It's common knowledge that smoking can cause cancer, but it isn't just your lungs that are in danger. Smoking significantly increases your risk of colon cancer as well, Chiang said, and minimizing smoking habits can be preventative. One of the best things you can do is avoid smoking entirely, or quit, according to Davis. "Don't smoke, and if you do, stop smoking," she said. Business Insider USA

Limiting alcohol intake can also reduce the risk of liver damage and other health issues.

Protecting your skin from sun damage can prevent premature ageing. Use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and avoid excessive sun exposure. Additionally, establish a skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, and using products with antioxidants.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never too late to start making healthy changes. Start today, and reap the benefits of a younger, healthier you.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

You can now post one-minute videos on your WhatsApp status – Here’s how

You can now post one-minute videos on your WhatsApp status – Here’s how

4 ways you can turn up the heat in the bedroom as a woman

4 ways you can turn up the heat in the bedroom as a woman

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Stockholm Syndrome: Why some victims develop feelings for their abusers

Stockholm Syndrome: Why some victims develop feelings for their abusers

Twitter influencer faces backlash for old posts promoting sex for grades

Twitter influencer faces backlash for old posts promoting sex for grades

Here are 4 most painful places to get a piercing

Here are 4 most painful places to get a piercing

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

The gladiatorial games [Quora]

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

Stop looking for closure

5 reasons you shouldn't ask for closure when a relationship ends