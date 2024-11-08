DIY Recipes: How to make yam and fish pepper soup

This recipe is great for anyone who wants a simple, nourishing meal with ingredients that are easy to find.

Here’s everything you need to know to make this delicious soup at home.

Ingredients you’ll need

Yam (peeled and cut into cubes)

Fresh fish (catfish is ideal, but you can use any fish you like)

Ground pepper (adjust to taste)

Ground crayfish

Seasoning

Garlic

Ginger

Onion

Fresh herbs (scent leaf, basil, or parsley) – a handful, chopped

Salt to taste

Step 1: Prepare the fish

Start by cleaning the fish thoroughly. Rinse it well under cold water, and if you’re using catfish, consider soaking it in hot water for a few minutes to remove any slime. Once cleaned, cut the fish into pieces if needed. Season the fish lightly with salt and set it aside. Preparing the fish properly helps keep it firm in the pot, so it doesn’t fall apart while cooking.

Step 2: Prepare the yam

Peel the yam and cut it into medium-sized cubes. Rinse the yam pieces with water to remove any excess starch and set them aside. The yam will add a nice, starchy texture to the soup and make it more filling.

Step 3: Cook the soup base

In a large pot, add the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, ground pepper, crayfish, all-purpose seasoning and water. Stir everything together. Let the spices cook for another minute to release their aroma.

Step 4: Add water and yam

Pour enough water into the pot to cover the ingredients. Add the yam cubes and bring the soup to a boil. Once it’s boiling, reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and let the yam cook until it starts to soften, about 10-15 minutes.

Step 5: Add the fish

Carefully add the fish pieces to the pot, making sure they are covered by the broth. Let the soup cook for another 10-15 minutes, or until the fish is fully cooked and tender. Avoid stirring too much to keep the fish intact.

Step 6: Add fresh herbs and adjust seasoning

Once the fish and yam are cooked, sprinkle in the fresh herbs for extra flavour. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt or pepper as needed. The herbs add aroma and colour to the soup.

Serve and enjoy

Your yam and fish pepper soup is ready!

Serve it hot and enjoy.