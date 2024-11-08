ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make yam and fish pepper soup

Anna Ajayi

Yam and fish pepper soup is a delicious meal that’s perfect for cold and rainy days.

Yam and fish pepper soup [YouTube]
Yam and fish pepper soup [YouTube]

This meal is popular in West Africa, known for its rich, spicy flavour. It is also surprisingly easy to make at home.

This recipe is great for anyone who wants a simple, nourishing meal with ingredients that are easy to find.

Here’s everything you need to know to make this delicious soup at home.

  • Yam (peeled and cut into cubes)
  • Fresh fish (catfish is ideal, but you can use any fish you like)
  • Ground pepper (adjust to taste)
  • Ground crayfish
  • Seasoning
  • Garlic
  • Ginger
  • Onion
  • Fresh herbs (scent leaf, basil, or parsley) – a handful, chopped
  • Salt to taste
Some ingredients you'll need [NigerianFoodTV]
Some ingredients you'll need [NigerianFoodTV] Pulse Nigeria

Start by cleaning the fish thoroughly. Rinse it well under cold water, and if you’re using catfish, consider soaking it in hot water for a few minutes to remove any slime. Once cleaned, cut the fish into pieces if needed. Season the fish lightly with salt and set it aside. Preparing the fish properly helps keep it firm in the pot, so it doesn’t fall apart while cooking.

Prepare the yam [Pinterest]
Prepare the yam [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Peel the yam and cut it into medium-sized cubes. Rinse the yam pieces with water to remove any excess starch and set them aside. The yam will add a nice, starchy texture to the soup and make it more filling.

In a large pot, add the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, ground pepper, crayfish, all-purpose seasoning and water. Stir everything together. Let the spices cook for another minute to release their aroma.

Pour enough water into the pot to cover the ingredients. Add the yam cubes and bring the soup to a boil. Once it’s boiling, reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and let the yam cook until it starts to soften, about 10-15 minutes.

Carefully add the fish pieces to the pot, making sure they are covered by the broth. Let the soup cook for another 10-15 minutes, or until the fish is fully cooked and tender. Avoid stirring too much to keep the fish intact.

Once the fish and yam are cooked, sprinkle in the fresh herbs for extra flavour. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt or pepper as needed. The herbs add aroma and colour to the soup.

Your yam and fish pepper soup is ready!

Serve and enjoy [YouTube]
Serve and enjoy [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Serve it hot and enjoy.

ALSO READ: How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

