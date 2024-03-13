ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

Anna Ajayi

Ice cream cake is a delicious dessert that combines the creaminess of ice cream with the rich texture of cake.

How to make ice cream cake [BeyondFrosting]
How to make ice cream cake [BeyondFrosting]

This cake is perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any occasion that calls for something special, making an ice cream cake at home is simpler than you might think.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating the best ice-cream cake, filled with customisable options to suit your taste preferences.

  • Your favourite ice cream (softened)
  • 1 (9-inch) round chocolate cake layer (baked and cooled)
  • 1 cup of chocolate chips or chopped candy (optional)
  • 2 cups whipped cream or whipped topping
  • Chocolate syrup or fudge sauce (for drizzling)
  • Additional toppings: sprinkles, chopped nuts, or fresh fruit
  • 9-inch springform pan
  • Electric mixer (if making whipped cream from scratch)
  • Spatula
  • Freezer
  • Active: 30 minutes
  • Inactive: 4 hours to overnight
  • Bake the cake: Start by baking your chocolate cake according to your favourite recipe. Allow it to cool completely. If the cake is too tall, you might want to slice it horizontally to create a thinner layer. The cake should fit snugly into the bottom of your springform pan.
  • Softening the ice cream: Take your ice cream out of the freezer and let it soften at room temperature for about 15 to 20 minutes. It should be easy to stir but not melted.
  • Layer the cake: Place your cooled cake layer at the bottom of the springform pan. If you’re adding a layer of chocolate chips, candy, or nuts, sprinkle them evenly over the cake now.
  • Add the ice cream: Once the ice cream is softened, use a spatula to spread it evenly over the cake layer in the pan. If you’d like, you can add another layer of mix-ins on top of the ice cream.
  • Freeze: Cover the springform pan with plastic wrap or aluminium foil and freeze the cake for at least 4 hours, or overnight, until the ice cream is firm.
  • Whipped cream topping: Once the ice cream layer is completely frozen, it’s time to add the whipped cream. You can whip your cream with a bit of sugar and vanilla for added flavour or use a pre-whipped topping. Spread the whipped cream over the top of the frozen ice cream layer with a spatula. Return the cake to the freezer for an hour to set the whipped cream.
  • Decorating: After the whipped cream has set, unleash your creativity with the decoration. Drizzle chocolate syrup or fudge sauce over the top for a classic look, or sprinkle with your choice of toppings like nuts, sprinkles, or fresh fruit.
  • Release from pan: Before serving, run a knife around the edge of the cake to loosen it from the pan. Carefully open the springform pan and transfer the cake to a serving plate.
  • Thawing: Let the ice cream cake sit at room temperature for about 5 to 10 minutes before slicing. This makes it easier to cut and enhances the flavours.
  • Serve: Use a sharp knife dipped in hot water to cut through the ice-cream cake smoothly. Wipe the knife between slices, and serve immediately.

By following these steps and adding your personal touch with your favourite flavours and toppings, you’ll have a dessert that’s sure to impress your guests. So feel free to experiment with different cake bases, ice cream flavours, and decorations to make it uniquely yours.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan