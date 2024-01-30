ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

Anna Ajayi

Ofada Sauce is a staple that's as mouth-watering as it is culturally rich.

How to make ofada sauce [Youtube]
How to make ofada sauce [Youtube]

Ofada sauce, also known as Ayamase, is a spicy and flavourful sauce that's a favourite in Nigerian homes.

This sauce is usually served with Ofada rice, a local, unpolished rice known for its aroma and flavour. Ofada sauce is a blend of green bell peppers, locust beans, assorted meat, and fermented locust beans (iru) for that extra zing.

We'll provide you with a clear, simple, and step-by-step guide to making this delicious sauce:

You'll need bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, locust beans (iru), assorted meat (beef, shaki, kidney), smoked fish, palm oil, stock cubes, and salt.

Start by washing and boiling the meats until tender. Save the meat stock for later.

Blend the bell peppers, scotch bonnets, and an onion. Don't make it too smooth.

  • Heat palm oil in a pot until it changes colour, but don't let it smoke.
  • Add sliced onions and locust beans to the oil and fry until the onions turn golden.
  • Pour in the blended pepper mix and cook until the water reduces.
  • Add the boiled meat and smoked fish.
  • Pour in some meat stock, add stock cubes and salt to taste.
  • Let it cook until the oil floats to the top.

Enjoy your Ofada sauce with warm Ofada rice or any other dish you like.

This is a basic guide to making ofada sauce. Feel free to tweak it with your favourite spices or ingredients.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

