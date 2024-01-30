DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

This sauce is usually served with Ofada rice, a local, unpolished rice known for its aroma and flavour. Ofada sauce is a blend of green bell peppers, locust beans, assorted meat, and fermented locust beans (iru) for that extra zing.

We'll provide you with a clear, simple, and step-by-step guide to making this delicious sauce:

Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll need bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, locust beans (iru), assorted meat (beef, shaki, kidney), smoked fish, palm oil, stock cubes, and salt.

Preparation

Start by washing and boiling the meats until tender. Save the meat stock for later.

Blend the peppers

Blend the bell peppers, scotch bonnets, and an onion. Don't make it too smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking

Heat palm oil in a pot until it changes colour, but don't let it smoke.

Add sliced onions and locust beans to the oil and fry until the onions turn golden.

Pour in the blended pepper mix and cook until the water reduces.

Add the boiled meat and smoked fish.

Pour in some meat stock, add stock cubes and salt to taste.

Let it cook until the oil floats to the top.

Enjoy your Ofada sauce with warm Ofada rice or any other dish you like.

This is a basic guide to making ofada sauce. Feel free to tweak it with your favourite spices or ingredients.