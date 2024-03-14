This DIY recipe will guide you through creating crispy chicken samosas from scratch, perfect for guests or enjoying a snack at home.
DIY Recipe: How to make crispy chicken samosa
Samosas have a crispy outer layer and deliciously spicy filling.
The recipe is designed to be simple, with clear steps to ensure your samosas turn out perfectly crispy and flavourful.
Ingredients
For the samosa dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Approximately 1/2 cup water (adjust as needed for dough consistency)
For the chicken filling:
- Chicken
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander, chopped
- Green chillies, finely chopped (optional)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Oil for deep frying
Equipment needed
- Rolling pin
- Frying pan
- Large bowl
- Slotted spoon
- Kitchen paper towels
Instructions
Step 1: Prepare the dough
- In a large bowl, mix the all-purpose flour and salt. Add the oil and rub it into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
- Gradually add water and knead to form a firm dough. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Cook the chicken filling
- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
- Add the minced garlic and grated ginger. Fry for a minute until fragrant.
- Add the ground chicken. Cook, breaking the chicken into small pieces, until it changes colour.
- Sprinkle in the cumin, coriander and turmeric. Season with salt to taste. Cook until the spices are well incorporated, and the chicken is fully cooked.
- Remove from heat. Stir in the chopped coriander, green chillies (if using), and lemon juice. Allow the mixture to cool.
Step 3: Shape the samosas
- Divide the rested dough into equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a thin oval shape. Cut the oval in half.
- Take one half, make a cone shape by overlapping the straight edge, and seal the edge with a little water.
- Fill the cone with the chicken filling, then wet the open edges and press together to seal the samosa.
Step 4: Fry the Samosas
- Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. The oil is ready when a small piece of dough dropped in it sizzles and comes to the surface.
- Fry the samosas in batches, without crowding the pan, until they are golden brown and crispy, turning them as needed for even cooking.
- Remove the samosas with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper towels to remove excess oil.
Serve the crispy chicken samosas hot with ketchup for dipping. They're perfect as an appetizer, snack, or part of a larger meal.
Tips for perfect samosas
- Ensure the dough is firm and well-rested to make rolling easier and to achieve a crispy texture.
- Do not overfill the samosas to avoid bursting during frying.
- Fry on medium heat to ensure the samosas cook through without burning.
Enjoy the process of making these delicious crispy chicken samosas, and enjoy every bite!
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
