There's something undeniably luxurious about a slice of creamy, rich cheesecake.
A step-by-step guide to baking the creamiest cheesecake
Baking the perfect cheesecake is all about patience and precision.
With this guide, you're well on your way to creating a dessert that's not only visually appealing but also irresistibly creamy and delicious. Follow this guide step-by-step to create a smooth cheesecake that's bound to impress.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
- 4 (8 oz) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/4 cups white sugar
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
How to prepare
1. Prepare the crust
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Mix the graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, and melted butter in a bowl until well combined.
- Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then remove and let it cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F (165°C).
2. Make the filling
- In a large bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Gradually add 1 1/4 cups sugar, mixing until well blended.
- Blend in sour cream and vanilla extract.
- Beat in the eggs one at a time, just until blended. Don’t overmix! Gently stir in the flour.
- Pour the filling over the crust in the springform pan.
3. Bake your cheesecake
- Place the springform pan in a large baking pan. Pour hot water into the larger pan until it's about halfway up the sides of the springform pan. This water bath helps prevent cracks and ensures even cooking.
- Bake at 325°F (165°C) for about 55-70 minutes, or until the centre is just set and the top appears dull.
- Turn off the oven, crack open the door and allow the cheesecake to cool in the oven for 1 hour. This gentle cooling helps prevent cracking.
4. Chill and serve
- After cooling, remove the cheesecake from the oven and run a knife around the edges to loosen it from the pan. This prevents the top from cracking as it contracts.
- Chill the cheesecake in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, or overnight, which is even better.
- Before serving, you can top your cheesecake with fresh fruit, whipped cream, or a simple strawberry sauce for an extra layer of flavour.
Tips for the creamiest cheesecake
- Room temperature ingredients: Ensure your cream cheese, eggs, and sour cream are at room temperature before mixing. This ensures a smoother, creamier batter without lumps.
- Don’t overmix: Overmixing, especially after adding eggs, can incorporate too much air into the batter, leading to cracks as it bakes.
- The water bath: While it might seem like an extra step, baking your cheesecake in a water bath is crucial for that creamy, crack-free texture.
- Cooling gradually: Letting the cheesecake cool slowly in the turned-off oven prevents sudden temperature changes that can cause cracks.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
